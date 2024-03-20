Press release: 90s Life TV to be officially rebranded as Entertainment Daily UK

We are excited to announce the official rebranding of 90s Life TV to Entertainment Daily UK.

90s Life TV is a hugely popular Facebook page that delivers TV and wider entertainment news and more to over 1m followers.

From today, 90s Life TV has now officially become Entertainment Daily UK. Entertainment Daily is a leading entertainment news brand covering TV, showbiz and more with its own 2.5m Facebook follower base and c. 6m monthly readers of its website.

90s Life has merged with Entertainment Daily UK (Credit: ED!)

90s Life TV is being brought under the Entertainment Daily umbrella as its audience has so much in common with Entertainment Daily.

Kaggie Hyland, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Daily, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to bring the fans of 90s Life TV into the Entertainment Daily community and give them more content we know they’ll love.”

