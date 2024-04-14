Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy’s life away from TV – loss of brother; rocky love life; his ‘biggest regret’

Tim Lovejoy – who is hosting Sunday Brunch today (Sunday, April 14) – has had an eventful life away from his career on television.

From his rocky love life to the sad loss of his brother, here’s everything we know about his life out of the limelight…

Tim’s brother died 20 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy – death of his brother

Back in 2004, Tim, 56, lost his older brother, James, to cancer.

James was just 37 when he died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death came months after his diagnosis, which had previously been misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome.

Tim previously opened up about his brother’s death during an appearance on the Marie Curie podcast in 2020.

“You know, I wish I could have had conversations with him about death, if I’m honest with you, though it happened so quickly at the end that there was never an opportunity to do that,” he said.

Speaking of the moment his brother passed, he said: “It was absolutely incredible and numbing. No one knew what to do. It was mixed emotions.

“You have anger – it was anger towards why this had happened to my brother and there’s a myriad of emotions that hit you. You don’t know what to do. No one knows what to do.”

Tim’s spoke of his grief in the past (Credit: Channel 4)

Tim on dealing with his grief

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tim opened up about how he dealt with the grief of James’ death.

“I just talked a lot about it to people,” he said.

“I want to talk about him and I want to talk about cancer. We run away from emotions and people think that you don’t want to bring them up, but you still have to live with them,” he then continued.

“You can’t just suppress them constantly. I do recommend, for anyone who’s going through anything to do with this… talk, talk, talk. Discussions, it’s all about discussions,” he said.

He also added that his brother’s passing has changed his attitude towards death in general.

“You don’t know what it [death] is and we’re all going to go through it,” he said. “So, when that happens, maybe we should be looking forward to it and going, ‘Wow, this is exciting’. When you were born, it was an experience where you came into the world and something amazing happened. When you die, you never know, it might be amazing too,” he said.

Tim divorced in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Sunday Brunch star Tim Lovejoy and his rocky love life

Tim has had a string of high-profile relationships, and his romances have been rocky to say the least.

In 2002, Tim, who was presenting Soccer AM on Sky Sports at the time, married his model partner, Jade. Together they had twin daughters, Grace and Rose.

However, in 2004, it was reported that Tim was taking time off his Virgin radio show to save his marriage. According to reports, his football obsession and love of partying were causing issues. By 2006, the couple had divorced.

Tim was then linked with Ruth Reynolds, a Page 3 girl who appeared on Soccer AM, before he began dating Tamsin Greenway, a netball player.

Tim and the former England international welcomed a daughter in 2013, however they split in 2016.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tim said it was “horrendous” not being able to see his children every day.

“It’s been really hard. I’ve never got used to not being around my children. I have to deal with it but it’s not the best thing,” he said.

Tim has been open about being a single father (Credit: Private Parts / YouTube)

Tim on being a single father

During another interview, this time with the Sunday People in 2016, Tim opened up about spending time with his daughters.

“I go on holiday with them and see them half the time and do school stuff with them,” he said.

He also spoke to Bella magazine about his daughters.

“It’s funny actually. I remember years ago because I’ve pretty much been a single dad with all my kids,” he said.

“I remember sitting there and all my mates were laughing because one of the kids came down with their Barbie doll and said: ‘Dad, can you put the shoes back on, and the dress? I’m so used to it that I just got on with it.”

Tim once revealed his biggest regret (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sunday Brunch star Tim Lovejoy – his biggest regret

During an interview with the Express back in 2016, Tim opened up about his biggest regret… not learning a foreign language.

“I’m always so jealous when I see people conversing in a second language,” he confessed, when asked what his biggest regret was.

“I’d love to learn Italian, although it’s crazy really because I never visit Italy.”

During the same interview he confessed that he wished he was four inches taller and that the bravest thing he’d ever done was give a speech at his old school.

When asked when the last time he cried was, Tim said: “Watching my twin daughters, Grace and Rose, performing in a mashup of different musicals at school. As soon as they started talking, singing or dancing, I found myself welling up.”

Sunday Brunch air today (Sunday, April 14) at 9.30am on Channel 4.

