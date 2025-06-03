The One Show viewers were left in tears last night after presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp introduced an “emotional” segment featuring the parents of Helga Mosey, who died in the Lockerbie bombing.

Helga was 19 years old when she died in December 1988. The story of the bombing – the deadliest terror attack in the history of the UK – is currently being told in BBC drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103. Tonight (June 3), a documentary featuring the parents of some of those who died airs on BBC Two.

And, last night on The One Show, Alex and Roman shared a clip from the show. It featured Helga’s parents, Rev John Mosey and his wife Lisa.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp introduced the ’emotional’ segment (Credit: BBC)

The One Show presenters’ heartbreak over Lockerbie doc

Introducing the clip, Alex said: “Many of you have been watching the BBC One drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103. It tells the story of the Lockerbie air disaster and the years of investigation that followed.”

Roman Kemp then added: “On tonight, there’s also a powerful new documentary that’s been looking at how friends and families have coped in the decades since the tragedy. This is Helga’s story.”

The clip showed John and Lisa in the living room of their home. He told the cameras: “It’s like BC or AD – before Lockerbie or after Lockerbie.”

He then shared some of his final moments with his daughter. “When we got to Heathrow, she went to the departure area, then she put her bag down and ran back to me and threw her arms around me. She said: ‘I love you dad.'”

John and Lisa at the grave of their daughter, Helga (Credit: BBC)

‘It won’t be long and we will see you again’

The parents were then seen visiting Helga’s grave. Her mum said: “It’s such a long time ago. Hello Helga, here we are again.” Her dad added: “Oh Helga, you are never far from our thoughts.”

Her mum Lisa then told her daughter it wouldn’t be long before they were reunited. She shared: “It’ll be soon, well it won’t be very long and we will see you again.”

As the film ended, a visibly distressed Alex said: “So emotional, isn’t it.”

‘A pain beyond description’

The One Show viewers agreed. One posted: “Losing a child is a pain beyond description.” Another emotional viewer said: “Such a moving story.”

A third commended: “Elderly parents of a #Lockerbie victim saying they will see her again before too long has got me in the heart.” “Very touching,” another agreed.

Lockerbie: Our Story is on BBC Two tonight (June 3) at 9pm.

Read more: Alex Jones shares update after daughter Annie’s accident lands them in A&E

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.