GMB host Susanna Reid opened up about her struggles with the health condition tinnitus on the show today (February 7).

Susanna previously revealed it’s something that she has suffered from for 20 years after it came on following the birth of her second son Finn in 2004.

And, while there’s no cure, Susanna said that she has learnt to live with it.

Susanna Reid opened up about her health condition to Jamie Laing on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Susanna Reid on battle with tinnitus

Susanna was fronting Good Morning Britain alongside Richard Madeley this morning. They welcomed Jamie Laing, who was on the show to talk about his experience with tinnitus. He’s suffered with it for eight years.

Tinnitus is the name for hearing ringing or buzzing that comes from inside your ears, rather than from an outside source.

On the show, they played a sound similar to that sufferers hear and it triggered the condition in Susanna live on air.

The ringing sound we ran just now, that’s triggered it now in my ear. So now I can hear it again.

“Listening to that, that is very similar to what I have in my ears. But at the top I have what I would describe as a very high-pitched sound, a little whistle,” she said as the sound played.

“There you go. So you hear them both at the same time. It’s sort of this swooshing sound and a high-pitched whistle. Mine I feel is quite low level. My advice is to tune out of it,” she added.

“It’s really interesting,” she then said. “The ringing sound we ran just now, that’s triggered it now in my ear. So now I can hear it again. You have to make a conscious effort to tune it out, so reminding myself of it…,” she said. “But it’s fine. I just think I’m not going to worry about it, I’m just going to tune it out.”

However, she did add: “Sometimes talking about it can make it worse.”

My tinnitus is so loud right now. The noise you used to hear when TV programming finished at the end of the day? That. In my head. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 22, 2018

‘It never goes – you have to live with it’

Susanna and Jamie then spoke about seeking help from the doctor, despite there being no cure.

“I went very quickly to the doctor who said there is no cure but he said you can talk yourself out of it. Although I know that doesn’t apply to everybody,” Susanna said.

“The doctor told me: ‘This is forever, it never goes. You have to live with it,'” Jamie added.

Susanna did urge viewers suffering from tinnitus to seek advice, though. “Although we say there is no cure, there are numerous therapies that can help and might make it less of a problem.”

