Strictly fans demand: ‘Justice for Ellie’ after Layton scores a perfect 40 before her

Strictly Come Dancing fans have complained after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s performance was “robbed” of a perfect score.

Ellie, 22, and Vito, 31 opened Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals’ week with an enchanting performance to Belle from Beauty and the Beast. At the end of the dance performance, the judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas were full of praise for the duo. Shirley said: “A beautiful Belle, what a way to open our show this week.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were praised by judges

She continued: “And I felt within two minutes I watched a whole musical. I got the whole storyline, your narrative was really off the charts. What I also love is that you could separate, dance with another partner at the beginning and look just as good with him.” She also described the routine as “elegant” and “simply divine.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola performed Belle from Beauty and the Beast (Credit: BBC)

But that’s not all, Anton applauded Ellie’s light feet and labelled her “the Belle of the Ball.” Although Craig gave one piece of criticism, he stated that Ellie had “grown as a dancer.” While each judge went on to award Ellie and Vito a score of 9. This gave them a total of 36 points out of a possible 40 points, however, fans weren’t too impressed with the scores and have demanded justice for Ellie and Vito.

Fans react

“I’m sorry but if Layton and Nikita get a 40 tonight then that’s ridiculous cause he’s trained in that area. Justice for Ellie who actually deserves a 40,” said one.

Another queried: “How on earth did Ellie and Vito not get 40?!” Someone else added: “What does Ellie and Vito have too do to get a 40?! No was was that only worth nines!!”

“Where has Ellie and Vito’s 40 been for the last three weeks? Because they defo deserved it,” raged someone else.

A fifth added: “Sorry but Ellie and Vito deserved to have had the first 40 weeks ago. This is a fix.”

“Ellie and Vito are my winners. Ellie has deserved 40 so many times. Judges biased, favouritism towards Layton. He is a professional dancer, so should not even be in the competition,” shared one more.

Alongside a sad gif, another wrote: “Can’t believe Ellie and Vito didn’t get the first 40.”

“I’m not denying Layton is talented, he really is. But Motsi’s favouritism is sickening. Also, Ellie should’ve had 40 about three weeks ago, but was unfairly judged. Everything about this show is fixed!” said another.

Ellie to win

Despite this fans are convinced Layton Williams won’t win and it will be Ellie who triumphs. They admitted that while Layton has the experience, it’s Ellie’s consistency which will lead her to win the BBC show. One fan wrote: “Yeah that’s why I think Ellie is going to win. She’s been the most consistent since week one. She has a strong backing. Although Layton’s experience doesn’t bother me. I think that will be the thing that stops him from winning sadly. We love a journey. #Strictly.”

Another added: “No #Strictly results to predict tonight so I’ll predict early that Layton, Ellie and Annabel will be the finalists. Could easily also be Bobby though.”

Shirley Ballas complimented Ellie’s performance (Credit: BBC)

“Ellie and Vito were gorgeous. I wept at JoJo and Annabel, For Good BOOTS me in my feelings. Layton and Nikita did a dance for the ages, and they threw Bobby and Dianne undeservedly under a bus,” a third added.

The best tonight were Ellie and Vito. Plain and simple. She has absolutely zero dance experience, Layton does. Like it or not, that matters.

“Annabel, Ellie and Layton are my finalists. Bobby to go home next week, please. That lift was distinctly dodgy – the worst version I’ve seen on #Strictly,” a fifth fan commented.

It comes after Ellie spoke about her and Vito’s romance rumours, where the Coronation Street star confessed to MailOnline Vito had become part of her family. “They love him and he loves my mum’s gravy. My mum cooked a beef stew – just an ordinary beef stew, nothing special I thought, but he loved it. So every time he comes round for tea, he asks ‘Will there be gravy?'” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.35 pm on BBC One.

