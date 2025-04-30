Sir David Attenborough shares heartbreaking statement as he admits he’s ‘nearing the end of his life’

Sir David Attenborough shares a heartbreaking statement with viewers concerning his longevity in his new Disney+ show Ocean.

The beloved broadcaster, who joined the BBC full time in 1952, has been at the forefront of nature documentary-making for the entirety of most viewers’ lives.

However, in the upcoming Ocean – released on May 8 to coincide with his 99th birthday – Sir David makes a sobering admission about mortality as he looks at how important aquatic life is to sustaining our planet.

Sir David Attenborough was back on location to film Ocean (Credit: YouTube)

‘Final time on location’

That’s because, according to The Sun, Sir David mentions he is “nearing the end of his life”.

The trailer for Ocean shows Sir David speaking by the shore as a blustery wind surrounds him. It is believed the feature-length doc may be the final time he goes on a location shoot for a TV show.

A telly insider is said to have told the tabloid: “They’re two major moments. But despite being associated with the BBC for most of his working life, they both feature in the documentary which is set to drop on Disney+.”

Ocean contains footage of scores of different colourful and exotic sea creatures from around the world (Credit: YouTube)

What does Sir David Attenborough say?

At one point, Sir David is reported to tell viewers: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true.

“After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

But despite reflecting on how humans are “almost out of time”, Sir David maintains creating protected marine reserves where fishing is banned could allow the ocean to recover.

Sir David Attenborough is nearly 99 years old (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Sir David Attenborough still alive and how old is he?

Sir David Attenborough is still very much alive. He was born in May 1926, which means he is currently 98. But within a matter of weeks will turn 99.

Relatives have also enjoyed long lives – but not as long as Sir David. His father Frederick Attenborough, an academic, was 85 when he passed away.

Meanwhile his elder brother and film legend Sir Richard Attenborough was 90 when he died. And their younger brother John Attenborough, a motor industry executive, made it to 84.

Sir David’s wife Jane, with whom he shares two children, died in 1997. They were married for 47 years.

