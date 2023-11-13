How is Marcel Theroux related to Louis? All the famous faces connected to the family

Marcel Theroux presents The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV this week, and the last name will most definitely be familiar to many viewers – he’s related to documentary maker Louis!

In fact, both Marcel and Louis are known for their highly respected broadcasting careers, and they aren’t the only famous people in the Theroux family! The pair come from a well known family, with connections everywhere.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Marcel Theroux and Louis are related, and who else is in the TV dynasty…

Marcel Theroux hosts The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Who is Marcel Theroux?

Marcel Theroux is a British-American novelist and broadcaster, who is currently presenting The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV. In the two-part documentary, Marcel investigates a series of brutal unsolved murders, starting with the killing of Bunny Girl Eve Stratford in 1975.

He spent four years researching the series of unsolved murders, committed in the 1970s, that initially seem to have no links other than the victims were women on their own.

Marcel, 55, is a British-American novelist and broadcaster. He is known for writing novels including A Stranger in The Earth, and The Confessions of Mycroft Holmes: A Paper Chase, for which he won the Somerset Maugham Award in 2002.

He’s also known for his TV work. From 2000 to the present day, Marcel Theroux has presented a series of documentaries for Unreported World. He has also hosted many documentaries, especially for Channel 4, including investigations in the Ukraine, on Putin, and single Japanese men’s obsession with ‘Junior Idols’.

Most recently, Marcel presented ITV Exposure in 2022, which is a BAFTA award-winning documentary series.

Louis Theroux is known for his unique interviewing style (Credit: America Mindhouse Productions/Dan Dewsbury)

How is Marcel Theroux related to Louis?

Marcel Theroux is Louis’ older brother. He’s the elder son of the American travel writer and novelist Paul Theroux. Marcel was born in 1968 in Kampala, Uganda, where his American father, Paul Theroux, was teaching at Makerere University.

His mother is Anne Castle, who later went on to divorce Paul. The family spent two years in Singapore, where Paul taught at the National University of Singapore, but later moved to England. Marcel and Louis were brought up in Wandsworth, London.

Paul and Anne had two sons, Marcel and Louis, who are two years apart.

Author Paul Theroux is the father of Marcel and Louis (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who is their dad Paul Theroux?

Marcel and Louis’ dad Paul Edward Theroux, 82, is an American novelist and travel writer. He has written many books, including the travelogue The Great Railway Bazaar.

Some of his novels have been adapted as feature films, including The Mosquito Coast, which was adapted for the 1986 movie of the same name. In 2021, Apple TV aired a television series based on the novel.

And in a lovely case of serendipity – or perhaps blatant nepotism – actor Justin Theroux took on the lead role. Yes, folks, the name IS familiar!

Paul Theroux is the brother of authors Alexander Theroux and Peter Theroux, and lawyer Eugene Albert Theroux. Therefore, he is the uncle of the American actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux.

Justin, Louis and Marcel Theroux together in 2018 (Credit: James Gillham/Shutterstock)

Is Justin related to them?

Justin Theroux is perhaps best known for being Jennifer Aniston’s other half for several years. They married in 2015, separated in 2017, and remain friends. But he’s also Louis and Marcel’s cousin! Justin’s dad is lawyer Eugene Albert Theroux, brother to Paul Theroux, Alexander Theroux and Peter Theroux.

During the recording of Grounded with Louis Theroux, Louis kept it in the family by inviting Justin as a guest on the show. The pair talked about growing up together, and even had a disagreement about how to pronounce their own surname!

Justin and his cousins Louis and Marcel spent a lot of time together growing up, even though Justin lived in the US, while his cousins resided in the UK.

Marcel Theroux hosts The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV on Monday and Tuesday, November 13 and 14, 2023 at 9pm. The Louis Theroux Interviews continue on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Two.

