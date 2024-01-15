Love Island star Demi Jones’ thyroid cancer, Caroline Flack’s death and Malin Andersson’s baby loss as tragedy-hit show returns to ITV

Love Island returns to ITV tonight (January 15), but away from the villa some of the show’s biggest stars have endured heartbreaking tragedies and loss.

Caroline Flack’s death on February 15 2020 sent shockwaves through the world of showbiz.

Almost four years on from the death of Caroline, she is perhaps still best known for hosting the ITV2 show Love Island.

Watched by millions, over the years the show has seen many of its stars get caught in a whirlwind of drama as they fight to stay in the villa.

The glamour and fame of the reality TV series – as well as the chance to find love – makes many fans desperate to join the line-up.

However, sadly, some contestants have experienced a much darker side of the show.

Here we remember the tragic stories of some of our favourite Love Island stars and pay a tribute to the ones we’ve tragically lost.

Caroline Flack took her own life in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

The death of Love Island host Caroline Flack

Caroline was a talented TV presenter who hosted the popular reality series until former host Laura Whitmore took over. Maya Jama will be at the helm of tonight’s All Stars version.

Caroline chose to step down from her role in Love Island after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her partner Lewis Burton.

Unfortunately, in the run up to the court case, she took her own life.

ITV paid an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack after her death.

A statement said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Following the tragedy, it came to light that Caroline was battling mental health struggles before she decided to take her own life.

Love Island star Sophie Gradon sadly died at the age of 32 (Credit: ITV2)

The death of Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon

Sophie Gradon was a former pageant queen and model before she joined the second season of Love Island in 2016. However, two years after after her appearance on the show, in June 2018, she was found unresponsive in her family’s home.

The 32 year old consumed large amounts of cocaine and alcohol and took her own life. Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong found her. Her tragically took his own life 20 days later.

Sophie had said that she was “struggling with the world” and living with her ADHD. She had texted a friend hours before she died and told them she “cannot do this any more”.

Mike Thalassitis took his own life in 2019 (Credit: ITV2)

Mike Thalassitis takes his own life

Ex-footballer Mike Thalassitis’ appearance on Love Island was iconic. However, after starring in the reality series, Mike struggled with his mental health and ended up in a tragically dark place.

In 2019, the TV personality was found dead in a local park. The star left a notebook at the scene which included messages to his family.

Former co-star Chris Hughes paid tribute Mike, saying: “His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family and friends. A good guy, taken far, far too soon.”

Malin Anderson suffered the tragic loss of her newborn baby (Credit: Splash News)

The death of Malin Andersson’s newborn baby

In 2019, Malin Andersson shared the heartbreaking news that her baby had died just four weeks after her birth.

Her daughter, Consy, was born seven weeks early before being rushed to the intensive care unit due to “complications”. She named the baby after her late mother.

After Consy’s death, Malin shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. She wrote: “Completely in love with you… and my mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you.”

Malin welcomed second daughter Xaya in 2022. She revealed she felt the presence of Consy during Xaya’s birth as a “guardian angel” looking down on her and telling her “it will all be alright”.

Malin has also suffered domestic violence during her time in the spotlight. She bravely shared images of her bruises on social media. Her ex was jailed in September 2020 after being found guilty of assaulting her in an attack that also resulted in broken bones.

Love Island’s Jessica Hayes loses her son

The 27 year old star was devastated when she announced that her baby son died in 2020. Jessica sadly lost her son after a miscarriage at 19 weeks. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram showing her son’s hand and footprints, hospital tag and teddy bear.

The TV star captioned the post with a poem, saying: “To our little Teddy. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep you safe for a little while longer. I’m so sorry I couldn’t take you home.”

Jessica has an older boy, Presley, and announced she was pregnant again at Christmas. Speaking last summer, she said: “I’ve always said I want three children and that won’t change for me because it’s my dream.”

Love Island star Theo Campbell lost his sight in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Theo Campbell loses his sight

Theo Campbell completely lost his sight in his right eye while he was on holiday in Ibiza in 2019. The TV star claimed on Instagram that he was hit by a champagne cork and had to be taken to hospital to have surgery.

He said: “Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all my vision in my right eye as it got split in half. Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

His sight still hasn’t fully recovered.

Love Island on ITV: Demi Jones’ cancer diagnosis

Demi Jones is back for Love Island: All Stars, and she’s been through the mill of late.

Demi originally appeared on the first-ever winter series in 2020.

The star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021, about a year after first entering the villa. Although she has been given the all clear, she regularly has to go for check-ups, to see if the cancer has come back or not.

She has vowed to show off her scars from her cancer operation in a move of body positivity.

“I’m actually so grateful I’m getting this experience again. It’s going to be amazing to be an advocate for cancer awareness, and Samie Elishi, who was on winter Love Island last year, she said that she spotted her lump because of me, because she saw my story.

“So that’s just one person that’s already been on Love Island and the impact it will have if I’m talking about it, or people will see my scar when I’m in my bikini and things like that, and I hope people think.”

Love Island: All Stars is on tonight (January 15) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV2.

