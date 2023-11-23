Loose Women star Katie Piper undergoes surgery to ‘avoid losing her eye completely’

Loose Women favourite Katie Piper has been in hospital for an operation that’ll reduce the risk of her “losing her left eye”.

The 40-year-old presenter shared several pictures showing her eye after the procedure. She also admitted she still finds operations “mentally hard” following her acid attack.

Katie Piper hospitalised

Back in 2008, the star suffered major injuries and blindness in one eye after she was the target of an acid attack. In her lengthy Instagram caption this week, the mother-of-two explained how she’d received a tarsorrhaphy to her left eye.

The Loose Women star wrote: “This is me! On Tuesday I had a planned operation. A tarsorrhaphy to my left eye. Tarsorrhaphy is the joining of part or all of the upper and lower eyelids. So as to partially or completely close the eye.

“Temporary tarsorrhaphies are used to help the cornea heal or to protect the cornea during a short period of exposure or disease. I’ve also had scar tissue operated on on my right eye. So that will also be slightly swollen,” she continued.

“I wanted to put this here for a few reasons. Firstly to educate that living with the kind of injuries I have means things will change throughout your life and sometimes things go backwards. There isn’t really an end point. Part of this kind of recovery is acceptance of that.”

Loose Women star Katie Piper reveals mental struggles

“Secondly with a disfigurement, surgical decisions have to be based around function, not aesthetics. In my case, I am trying to preserve the eye, avoid perforation and lose my eye completely.

“Also, just because something is on view permanently it doesn’t give people the right to constantly comment on your appearance – you never know what’s going on in someone’s life,” she added.

Katie Piper revealed she had surgery done on her left eye (Credit: Loose Women)

The telly presenter also told her followers to “not troll her”.

“Operations can sometimes take me back to memories of how this all started and that’s hard mentally. I always think I’m incredibly lucky with this space here on IG. I feel like I have an intelligent, interesting and kind following. So I know most of you will find this update useful and probably have had your own similar journeys of medical or mental health recoveries, but for the few that will send msgs or leave negative comments (I’ve heard them all before, nothing new) then this explanation/education is for you.”

Katie’s ex-boyfriend was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years for his part in the violence inflicted on Katie when she was just 24 years old.

