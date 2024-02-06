BBC Three drama Kidnapped: First Look at Page 3 girl Chloe Ayling true crime with Nadia Parkes

BBC Three drama Kidnapped has unveiled its first look.

Kidnapped tells the chilling true story of Page 3 model and Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling, who was abducted in Italy in 2017. Her ordeal later worsened as she returned to the UK only to be accused of lying.

BBC Three teased Kidnapped today (February 6) with a first look image from the upcoming drama.

The first image from new BBC Three drama Kidnapped shows Nadia Parkes as abducted model Chloe Ayling (Credit: BBC)

The image shows The Spanish Princess actress Nadia Parkes in character as Chloe Ayling, surrounded by reporters.

What is Kidnapped on BBC Three about?

Made in collaboration with Chloe Ayling, Kidnapped explores what really happened to the British model. It follows Chloe’s kidnap in Italy, where she had travelled for a photoshoot. Chloe was then handcuffed, drugged and held for ransom. Six days later, her kidnapper took her to the Milan Consulate.

It still wasn’t over. Chloe next found herself at the centre of a media storm. Because of CCTV showing the pair together, Chloe was accused of lying about everything. Newspaper headlines blamed her for what happened. Famously, even Piers Morgan grilled her about it on TV in 2017.

Nonetheless, Chloe stood firm with her story. Her kidnappers were convicted at a subsequent court case.

Kidnapped on BBC Three puts Chloe’s emotional story in the foreground

Kidnapped is the first time Chloe has been able to fully express her side of the story, exploring the whirlwind of emotions she experienced. The series also examines the phenomenon of victim-blaming, and how it feels to be an ordinary woman caught in the eye of a media storm.

Speaking when Kidnapped was announced, Chloe said: “I am excited that BBC Studios are telling my story and that the wider world will get to know the truth about what happened to me and learn of the many details that weren’t brought to light originally.”

“I couldn’t be happier that they are making this series.”

Rain Dogs star Adrian Edmondson will also appear on BBC Three Chloe Ayling series Kidnapped (Credit: BBC/Sid Gentle Films/HBO/James Pardon)

Who stars in Kidnapped on BBC Three?

Nadia Parkes will portray wronged model Chloe Ayling. Nadia appeared in the main role of Rosa de Vargas in historical drama The Spanish Princess (2019-2020). The 28-year-old has also had roles on Doctor Who, Domina and Starstruck.

Also starring alongside Nadia is well known actor and comedian Adrian Edmondson, whose recent hits include Rain Dogs and A Spy Among Friends. Nigel Lindsay, of Four Lions and Victoria fame, also stars.

Olive Gray (Halo, Rose), Eleonora Romandini (The White Lotus, Il Nostro Generale), Julian Swiezewski (The Passing Bells, Krucjata) and Christine Tremarco (The Responder, Casualty) are also in the cast.

Kidnapped will premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later in 2024.

Read more: BBC drama Kidnapped based on Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling’s abduction announced

Will you watch Kidnapped on BBC Three? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.