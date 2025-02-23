Barney Walsh – son of telly star Bradley Walsh, and co-host of BBC One’s Gladiators alongside his dad – was slammed as “arrogant” by magistrates last year.

The 27-year-old actor and presenter was also fined £1,000 for speeding at 95mph.

Called to enter a plea at Swindon Magistrates Court in September 2024, Barney was reported to be prepared to enter a guilty plea for driving “between 93mph and 95mph” earlier that year in March.

The star, who plays Cameron Mickelthwaite in Casualty, had been clocked driving past a manned camera at 95mph on the the M4 in Swindon, Wiltshire, in a 2023-plate Mercedes.

Barney Walsh, co-host of Gladiators with his dad, was caught speeding last year (Credit: BBC)

‘We find this a little bit arrogant’

Barney’s solicitors disputed police claims their client was driving at 97mph. Presiding magistrate Mark Baker branded the Breaking Dad star as “arrogant” for not voluntarily appearing at his session in person. It was reported at the time Barney was unable to attend due to filming commitments, which was approved by court.

Mark Baker said: “We find this a little bit arrogant that this plea is coming from a firm representing Mr Walsh when he was summoned to appear here. But he has not appeared and nor have his representatives. Other people today have made great efforts to get here from considerable distances, yet Mr Walsh seems to think that he does not need to appear.”

He continued: “Some people seem to think they do not need to turn up. But if they are summonsed they are expected to.”

Barney Walsh is also known for playing Cameron Mickelthwaite in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Barney’s plea

Wiltshire Police said Barney was driving at 97mph. But the telly fave’s lawyers said he believed he was travelling between 93mph and 95mph.

Speeding offences like Barney’s usually result in a £2,500 fine. But the magistrate reduced the fine to £1,000. Barney also received five more penalty points on his licence, amounting to a total of eight.

Additionally, Barney also received a bill for an additional £490 in court costs.

Series 2 episode 5 of Gladiators is on BBC One on Saturday 22 February at 5.4opm. It is repeated on Sunday 23 February at 3.40pm.

