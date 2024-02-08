Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 6: Pitches include STOCKED frozen food, and The Head Plan journals

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues with another guest Dragon, but will entrepreneur Emma Grede be persuaded to invest in any of the pitches in episode 6?

London-born Emma is the CEO behind Good American and founding partner of SKIMS (with Kim Kardashian). She joins the fearsome five: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Mother-of-four Emma insists she “100% manifested” becoming a Dragon. She believes taking part in the show is about “paying it forward”.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, February 08, 2024), we met friends-turned-business partners who are hungry for an investment in their innovative frozen food business.

Meanwhile, a Hertfordshire-based entrepreneur is hoping to grow her hair care business, and an inventor is on a mission to take the stigma out of asthma with his inhaler accessory. Meanwhile, an Irish husband and wife duo want to inspire the nation to achieve their goals with their range of wellness products and journals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches which feature on Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 6… But what causes Steven Bartlett’s fellow Dragons to call him “soft”.

Emma Grede joins the cast of Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 6 (Credit: BBC Studios/Simon Pantling)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 6 pitches: Ori Lifestyle afro hair products

First up is Hertfordshire-based entrepreneur Titi Belo (no sniggering at the back please) who is hoping to grow her premium Afro haircare business.

The 45-year-old is the founder of Ori Lifestyle, a haircare and education brand. She started the brand after suffering significant hair loss as a result of her reliance on weaves, extensions, and braids. The products are currently stocked in Selfridges online, and Harrods.

Products include her DÚDÚ Clarifying & Exfoliating Shampoo, which costs £15 for 200ml, and her ÒDODO Leave-In Conditioner which is £32 for 2ooml.

Titiolami Bello, Titi for short, claims she uses the best of science and nature to design products that meet your hair’s needs. Ori Lifestyle was founded to encourage women to love and enjoy their hair. Founder Titi decided to study healthy hair care practices which transformed her hair, and her daughter’s hair. She also offers hair coaching services.

Guest Dragon Emma Grede admits Titi has chosen a lucrative business, while Deborah Meaden questions her margins (figures not hair). Will anybody invest in her products?

STOCKED frozen food

Childhood friends-turned-business partners Sam and Charlie, both from London, are hungry for investment in their innovative frozen food business.

Sam Moss, 29, and Charlie Gilpin, 30, pitch their nutritious, chef-cooked, award-winning meals STOCKED. The meals are frozen into space-saving, personally-portioned Blocks.

STOCKED Blocks are designed to give you a huge head-start in the kitchen, so you can make the meals you love in way less time. Sam and Charlie are on a mission to make the most useful, delicious and nourishing food you can have in your freezer. They freeze an array of delicious meals into handy, easily stored little Blocks that take less than five minutes to heat up and transform back into fresh and tasty meals.

Each pack of Stocked contains eight Blocks, enough to make 2 to 4 meals. You simply heat and eat them as they are or use them as building Blocks for an endless variety of meals.

Meals include Chicken Tinga, Harissa Jackfruit or Pork Rendang, or specials like Jalfrezi, Chick’n’Satay or Tarragon Chicken. Half of their products are plant based, and they also sell new kid-friendly Blocks.

Orders of STOCKED start at £44.00 for four packs of eight Blocks, can be ordered on subscription, which includes courier delivery.

While Peter Jones tell them “they may as well have stayed in bed”, Sara Davies says it’s the product she needs in her busy life.

Friends Sam and Charlie present their STOCKED food business on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC/STOCKED)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 6 pitches: The Inhaler Tailor

Inventor Will, 39, from York is on a mission to take the stigma out of asthma with his inhaler accessory. He pitches Inhaler Tailor, a novel way of transforming asthma inhalers for kids.

His cases fit the 5 common inhaler types. The cases are really easy to put on and they’re completely reusable. When you’ve finished your inhaler simply swap the case to your new one.

You can then continue to use your inhaler exactly as before and there is no impact on using your inhaler with a spacer. All cases are handmade in York, using a state of the art fabric made from plant fibre. It has the feel and durability of leather but is environmentally friendly and 100% animal free.

Inhaler cases cost £12.74 per item. Can Will make artistic inhalers attractive to the Dragons? Will asthma sufferer Deborah Meaden see the appeal?

The Head Plan journals

Irish duo Denise, 38, and Ciaran, 44, want to inspire the nation to achieve their goals with their range of wellness products and journals.

The married couple – who only had a baby weeks before their appearance – pitch their business, which they believe “can be the Nike of mental wellness”.

Basically, they sell journals, water bottles, pads, tote bags, pens and cards. A Head Plan journal costs £30 and comes in seven colours, while a gratitude journal costs £22.

The Head Plan aims to help others “become the best version of themselves”. Qualified life coach Denise is passionate about helping people achieve their life goals, through the power of journaling and visualisation. She believes that writing down your goals, practicing gratitude, and becoming conscious of your priorities is truly transformative.

As well as its products, The Head Plan is a “movement”. Ciaran admits his Leukemia diagnosis prompted his commitment to the business. He even admits they used to watch Dragons’ Den while he was in hospital. But will the Dragons invest?

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

