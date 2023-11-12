The new series of Call The Midwife will reportedly contain a huge upset for fans that could see actress Helen George exit the cast of the popular BBC show.

The actress has played Trixie since the very first episode in 2012.

Now, ahead of the period drama’s return at Christmas, it has been claimed that Trixie will make the decision to leave in the final episode of the new series.

Could Helen George leave the cast of Call The Midwife at the end of the new series? (Credit: Splash News)

Helen George to leave Call The Midwife in cliffhanger series finale?

Viewers watched last series as Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward – played by Olly Rix – tied the knot. The romantic scenes had viewers swooning. But it seems it won’t last.

According to The Sun the new series will end on a cliffhanger with Trixie deciding to leave with Matthew. His exit has been long rumoured, with fans of the show up in arms over his much-speculated departure.

An insider claimed: “Scriptwriters will send shockwaves through the fanbase in the new series as Helen and Olly’s future on the show looks shaky. Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.

“They all thought he was a series mainstay after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season. Now Helen’s character commits to leaving the East London setting in the final episode, following her on-screen husband.”

The news comes after it was claimed Olly had been suddenly written out of the show. The 36-year-old telly and theatre star has played widower property developer Matthew since 2020.

A source told The Sun: “The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset. They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season. Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well liked by everyone. It felt very out of the blue.”

Trixie and Matthew finally got married at the end of series 12 of Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Helen fuels romance rumours

The news comes as Helen was reportedly spotted leaving Olly’s London home this weekend.

Earlier this year, he split from his girlfriend just a week after Helen announced her marriage split.

Rumours have since been swirling that the couple’s on-screen romance has spilled out into real life.

ED! has contacted reps for Helen and the BBC for comment.

