Sir David Attenborough was back on our screens over the weekend with his new BBC series Asia.

In the first episode, the 98 year old took viewers on a journey to explore the oceans of the continent. The episode began with the TV legend walking through the Natural History Museum and sitting at a table with a book.

He then told viewers that “of all the wonderful places in the world, one continent holds more riches than any other”.

Sir David Attenborough was back with new series Asia over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

David Attenborough sparks concern with new BBC series Asia

During the scene, while he was talking to the camera, David‘s voice sounded the same as it normally does. However, when he provided the voiceover for the episode, some viewers pointed out that he didn’t sound like his usual self.

One commented: “Anyone else confused as to why the voice of the amazing David Attenborough sounds different? It’s like it’s been auto tuned?”

Another then added: “David Attenborough now sounds like a bad David Attenborough impersonator – slightly off. Perhaps he’s AI now?”

“It’s not quite right, is it?” a third agreed. “It’s definitely been tweaked in some way. To begin with I thought it was someone else narrating,” they then added.

The series, on the iPlayer now, explores the continent of Asia and all its wonders (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement

However, the BBC has now commented on the claims, insisting that no trickery had been used in recording David’s voiceover.

David Attenborough Sunday evening comfort viewing is the best thing this country has.

Speaking to The Metro, a spokesperson reassured viewers and said: “No AI or auto tune has been used on Sir David’s voice, which was recorded in exactly the same way it has been for years.”

The BBC confirmed David was recorded in exactly the same way as he has been before following concerns (Credit: BBC)

‘Comfort viewing’

Following the show, viewers took to social media to deliver their verdict.

One commented: “I could listen to him talk all day long. Well done to the camera crews who film these docs… sublime as always. I love seeing animals and sea creatures doing their thing.”

Another added: “David Attenborough Sunday evening comfort viewing is the best thing this country has.”

Asia continues on Sunday November 10 at 6.20pm on BBC One, or you can binge the lot on iPlayer now.

