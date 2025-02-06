Strictly star Annabel Croft has revealed behind-the-scenes “stress” during the show.

The former tennis player participated in the BBC One dancing competition in 2023 alongside Johannes Radebe. The couple made it far into the competition, finishing in fourth place.

The show has remained in the headlines over the years surrounding certain behaviours of the cast. In 2024, pro dancer Giovanni did not return after his celeb partner Amanda Abbington accused him of being “abusive.” Graziano Di Prima was also axed after admitting he kicked Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

Annabel reveals Strictly ‘stress’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Annabel Croft on seeing ‘lots of tears’ behind-the-scenes

While chatting at The Barbican in London, The Sun reports Annabel spilling some tea surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama viewers don’t get to see.

“There is a lot of stress behind the scenes,” the 58-year-old shared.

“You were rehearsing next door to various couples and would see doors being slammed and somebody running off down the road and lots of tears.”

Since several investigations, bosses at the BBC put new measures in place to avoid any more drama in training.

Annabel and Johannes finished in fourth place on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘Strictly really has been so life-changing!’

Following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing, Annabel expressed how “incredible” the experience was for her via a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Strictly really has been so life-changing! When I think back to week 1, I was apprehensive and terrified… a bit like a rabbit in the headlights. But Strictly has brought me out of my shell and allowed me to discover things about myself that I never knew,” she wrote.

Annabel continued: “I went through a lot of different emotions and I thank EVERYONE, friends, family, viewers, colleagues, who has supported us both, a long the way, because it’s all of you, who have kept us going and enabled us to get this far.”

“I’m not sure where I would be at mentally, had I not taken on this challenge and pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I am so appreciative that Strictly gave me this opportunity, at this time in my life.”

