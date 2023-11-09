Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo joins the cast of Doctor Who

Former Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo has announced he will be joining the cast of Doctor Who as Charles Banerjee.

The British actor previously portrayed Imran Habeeb as a series regular in ITV’s Corrie from 2017 until 2022. Charlie’s other acting jobs include the BBC soap opera EastEnders and television drama The Interceptor. Earlier this year, he appeared on stage as Borachio in the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing.

Charlie starred in Corrie for five years (Credit: ITV)

‘Keeping this quiet has been a minor torture’

This morning (October 9), it was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Charlie’s latest acting job will see him joining the iconic BBC sci-fi show as Charles Banerjee for its 60th anniversary.

“Keeping this quiet has been a minor torture. Very excited to be a cog in this magnificent machine,” he shared with his followers.

“Two 60th Anniversaries on two titans of British television. It’s a niche feather in my cap, but I shall wear it with pride.”

This is the second announcement in the past year about a former Corrie star joining the show. In November 2022, Millie Gibson, who played Kelly Neelan, quit the soap opera after four years and later joined Doctor Who to play Ruby Sunday.

Fans congratulate Charlie on the news

Following his announcement, fans replied to Charlie’s post to congratulate him.

“So excited for you, Charlie! This makes us so happy! x,” one user wrote.

“Incredible. Amazing news! Very much looking forward to the new series,” another person shared.

“Absolutely fantastic news Charlie you were brilliant in Corrie and you’ll be amazing in Doctor Who welcome to the ‘Whoniverse’. Now we need an episode where your character meets Ruby, a Coronation Street reunion,” a third person shared.

“What fabulous news. Massive well done and big congratulations Charlie,” a fourth remarked.

Charlie left Coronation Street in May 2022 after he was killed off. He is currently dating former on-screen wife, Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby.

