Coronation Street: Rita celebrates her 92nd birthday – prompting same question from fans

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, February 29), Rita celebrated her birthday with her loved ones in the Rovers.

Daisy and Jenny planned a birthday bash for Rita in the pub, surprising the soap legend.

Coronation Street fans have now been left in disbelief over discovering Rita’s age.

Rita is in her nineties (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rita turned 92 years old

Last night, Rita’s friends gathered in the Rovers to surprise her for her 92nd birthday. Rita was full of surprise when she saw everyone celebrating her birthday.

However, Rita’s birthday soon took a dramatic turn as Mary accidentally pinged an article over to everyone’s phones.

Mary had seen Bethany’s article pop up on her mobile and had tried to send it to Glenda when she accidentally airdropped it to everyone in the pub.

Daisy then saw the article about her and Ryan’s affair come up, realising that Bethany had been the one to write it.

Things were made even worse when she discovered that Daniel knew about the whole thing and had failed to tell her.

Fans think that Rita looks younger than she is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans stunned by Rita age reveal

With Rita revealing herself to be in her nineties, fans have shared their amazement on social media.

They can’t believe that she’s 92. Fans think she looks much younger than that, now wondering how old Audrey is compared to her too.

In real-life though, Barbara Knox is actually 90 years old, making her two years younger than Rita!

One person wondered: “I can’t believe Rita is 92, what’s her secret?!”

Another fan shared: “Rita is 92????!!??? That can’t be right??? How old must Audrey be then???”

A third Coronation Street exclaimed: “Rita looks fantastic for 90!”

Audrey is younger than Rita (Credit: ITV)

How old is Audrey in Corrie?

Fans think that Rita looks younger than Audrey. But, just how old is Audrey meant to be?

Audrey is actually 83 years old, meaning that Rita is 9 years older!

