Prince Harry still ‘holding out hope’ for Christmas reunion with William, royal source claims

In Prince Harry news, the Duke is reportedly hoping for a Christmas reunion with his brother, the Prince of Wales. However, experts are divided on whether it will happen or not.

According to Closer magazine, Harry has been “lonely” and is keen to spend time with his family after some time apart.

Prince Harry news: Duke keen on a reunion with his family

A source told the publication: “Harry is still holding out hope for a family reunion over the holidays, despite William putting his foot down.” The source said that William is “adamant” about avoiding face-to-face with Harry.

“William is adamant that he doesn’t want to come face to face with his brother until they have been able to sit down and hash things out. It is proving to be an almost impossible task to get the bothers in the same place at the same time,” the source said.

They also then claimed that King Charles is “more open” to meeting with the the Sussexes. They said that he wants to “build a relationship” with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

While the source added there was a possibility of a meet-up with the King on Boxing Day or New Year, King Charles wants to “sit down in a friendly environment” and talk things through. However, things are not “looking likely.”

He believes Brits do Christmas better

The source then continued. “Harry wants nothing more than to be able to spend time in the UK this Christmas. He’s got invites from friends to join them and it’s where he feels at home. He doesn’t feel the Americans can do Christmas like the Brits and he certainly doesn’t think anyone can celebrate Christmas like the Windsors,” the source explained.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle doesn’t want to come back to the UK at all revealed the source. They said that she has a heart “set” on staying in California .

The Sussexes Christmas card didn’t include Archie and Lilibet

Elsewhere, Harry and Meghan have been slammed for not including their kids on their annual Christmas card this year.

TalkTV host David Bull said the card screamed: “Me, me, me” and was “rubbish.”

Speaking on the programme on Monday (December 18) David agreed with the American royal expert Kinsey Schofield, that the best thing about royal Christmas cards is that you get to see the children.

The royal expert said: “I think most royal watchers look forward to these cards every year because it’s also a milestone to see how much these beautiful royal babies have grown up.”

She added that even American media commented on the fact Harry and Meghan chose not to include Archie and Lilibet.

This comes after an expert revealed that Harry wants to “come home” to London for his kids.

