Sue Cleaver has revealed her beloved dog George has died as she shared the sad news on Instagram this week.

The Coronation Street star, 61, posted a photo of George as she described him as her “best friend”.

The photo showed George looking into the camera whilst lying down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

Sue Cleaver on Instagram

I’m A Celebrity star Sue wrote: “We have just had [to] say goodbye to our best friend gorgeous George Paws.

“Love them hard and let them go when they tell you it’s time. RIP Georgy.”

Her celeb pals were among those sending their support to Sue. Sally Carman wrote: “I’m so sorry Sue.”

Julia Goulding added: “No! Sue, I’m so so sorry my love. Gorgeous George Paws, such a beautiful happy dog. You gave him such a wonderful life. Sending love.”

Sue has revealed her beloved dog has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “So sorry to hear this Sue. We loved hearing all about gorgeous George. Sending love.”

Another said: “He was such a lovely boy, I’m so sorry!”

We have just had say goodbye to our best friend gorgeous George Paws.

Last year, Sue admitted she was no longer allowed to bring George to the Corrie set with her because of his naughty behaviour!

She told the Daily Star: “He came in once. He came into the Grimshaws’ and he pooed in the Grimshaws.

“That’s what he thought of it. He’s not been back since.”

Sue adopted George in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

She also gushed over George, adding: “He is the most spoiled dog in the world.”

Sue adopted George from the dog shelter in 2014. At the time, the actress told Manchester Evening News: “My friend has a boarding kennels, and she also takes in dogs who are about to be put down.

“Poor George was on his last days when she took him in, he was skin and bones, and had not been looked after at all.

Read more: Coronation Street fans call for Jason Grimshaw return after Ryan Thomas reunites with on-screen mum Sue Cleaver

“We went to see him, to see if we could give him a happy home at weekends on a dog fostering basis really, just to get him ready for life with a loving family. But within days it became apparent that we just couldn’t give him back and that we were the loving family he was after.”

Do you have any pets? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.