Strictly star Jowita Przystal is reportedly dating a man 17 years her senior.

The dancer, 30, has faced rumours that she’s dating her current Strictly Come Dancing partner Pete Wicks. However, she recently insisted they were just friends.

Now, according to reports, Jowita’s actual boyfriend has been revealed as 47-year-old Calum Laming.

Jowita’s secret boyfriend has reportedly been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The MailOnline reports that Jowita and Calum have been dating for more than a year.

They apparently met at a Comic Relief charity event and moved in together last summer.

He’s besotted with her but is happy to remain in the background while she performs on Strictly.

He also reportedly joined Jowita at the recent Pride of Britain Awards and watched her perform on the Strictly pros tour last year.

According to a source, Jowita has “fallen hard for Calum” and he “can’t believe his luck”.

Jowita is reportedly dating Calum Laming who is “besotted” with her (Credit: Cover Images)

They went on to claim: “He’s besotted with her but is happy to remain in the background while she performs on Strictly. Jowita is hugely ambitious and is determined to win Strictly and appreciates the publicity surrounding herself and Pete, regarding whether or not they’re dating, will help her cause.

“There has been lots of speculation about a possible romance between Jowita and Pete – and their dance routines have been choregraphed so that there is a lot of close personal contact.”

The insider added: “But this will come as a surprise to fans as Calum is just a normal bloke, he has no showbiz or dance links at all. And he still can’t quite believe he’s dating a Strictly dancer.”

ED! has contacted reps for Jowita for comment.

Jowita is dancing with Pete Wicks on this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It comes days after Jowita set the record straight on her relationship with Pete. Thanks to their chemistry and close bond on Strictly, many fans predicted a romance was blossoming behind the scenes.

However, at the Pride of Britain Awards, Jowita told OK!: “We’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

