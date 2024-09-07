Aljaz Skorjanec has hit back in a statement following claims of a “shocking altercation” on Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer, 34, will make a return to the show for this year’s series after initially quitting in 2022.

However, a new report claimed that some of the crew and cast of Strictly feel “aghast” over his return following a “very serious, pretty shocking altercation with another female dancer”.

Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly claims

A source allegedly told The Sun: “Has the BBC learned nothing from the past ten months? Amid ongoing furore around the behaviour of its male pros, they actively recruited a dancer who left under a cloud. Aljaž was touted as an unproblematic, returning legend but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone he works with.

“Most were relieved to see him go back then and are aghast he’s been given a free pass back.

“During a very drunken night out on the tour two years ago, he got into a very serious, pretty shocking altercation with another female dancer, and made her feel deeply uncomfortable.”

The insider claimed that many people became “aware of the incident”. They added that it has been “widely discussed backstage”.

The insider alleged that a lot of people involved with Strictly this year feel “deeply uncomfortable with the situation”.

However, a spokesperson for Aljaz told ED!: “Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone he works with. He chose to leave the show in 2022 of his own accord but he has always loved Strictly and was delighted to be asked back.

“It is untrue to say or suggest he was forced out or that he acted in an aggressive manner at any time. He is excited to make his return to the dancefloor this year.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Aljaz on his return

Strictly announced Aljaz’s return in July.

In a statement, Aljaz said: “It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!”

