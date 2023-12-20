Spencer Matthews explains reason behind weight loss after fans say ‘You’re losing too much’

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews sparked concern among his fans after he showed off a much slimmed down physique recently.

The star posed for a series of photos in a smart blue suit on Tuesday, December 19. But followers were quick to point out that he looked dramatically different.

One said: “You’re losing too much weight, Spencer.”

Another added: “The weight loss aged him 40 years.”

Spencer Matthews: “Big things coming”

Now Spencer, 35, has explained the reason behind his recent weight loss. He took to Instagram stories with footage of him running on an athletic track and said: “Big things coming next year.”

And when one follower said: “Oh gosh! Spenny! What’s with the weight loss?” Spencer decided to answer back.

He commented: “I’m training for a HUGE event next year. Looking to raise some serious money for a great cause. Announcement coming early in the new year.”

Spencer also shared a picture of some new green trainers and added: “I have a sneaker obsession.”

Wholesome new image

The reality TV star has been open about his ‘bad boy’ ways during his time on Made In Chelsea. He starred on the show between 2011 and 2015 and was a notorious partier at the time.

Since leaving the show and meeting now-wife Vogue Williams on The Jump in 2017, Spencer has turned his life around.

Now a father of three, he trains ‘religiously’ and says he does ‘weightlifting three times a week.’ However his life isn’t totally without controversy. In May a TikTok video which claimed Spencer had hooked up with Lottie Moss at his best pal Jamie Laing‘s wedding went viral.

Lottie insisted: “It’s not true. It didn’t happen. Everyone at that wedding knows it didn’t happen.”

