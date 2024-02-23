Monty Don on ‘ongoing’ battle with depression as he addresses leaving Gardeners’ World

Gardening guru and Spanish Gardens star Monty Don has spoken out about his future on Gardeners’ World after months of speculation.

The horticulturist – whose show Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens returns tonight – sparked rumours that he might end up leaving the hit BBC2 show after he called it a “remorseless treadmill” late last year.

Now, Monty has told Radio Times that Gardeners’ World is part of who he is. He said: “In the end, I’m a gardener and my life is lived in my garden. To share that through the medium of Gardeners’ World is not only a privilege, it’s also completely central to who I am and what I do.”

Monty addresses his future on Gardeners’ World (Credit: Cover Images)

Spanish Gardens star Monty Don talks ‘healing’

TV star Monty, 68, suffered from a stroke in 2008 and took time away from the show to recover. He recently hinted that retirement could be on the cards. In November Monty said: “The logical thing to do is give up Gardeners’ World.”

However, Monty has clearly had a change of heart. He said on The One Show this week of rumours he will leave Gardeners’ World: “It is not true. All things being equal, unless I do something terribly wrong over the next few years, I will be doing it for at least another three years including this year.”

The star has also spoke openly about suffering from depression and called his recovery an ongoing process.

He explained: “I have, for many years, suffered from depression which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in the winter.

“I wouldn’t say I have been healed. I would say I am being healed. It’s an ongoing process.”

Monty with his fellow Gardeners’ World hosts (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don shows

As well as a return to Gardeners’ World, Monty’s been busy filming a new programme all about his beloved subject.

He spent seven weeks in Spain to look about Spanish horticulture and his new show.

Monty said: “I found it an exhilarating and fascinating experience with stunning gardens. I hope you find it as entertaining and rewarding watching it as I did making it.”

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens airs tonight (February 23) from 8pm on BBC Two.

