Sir Rod Stewart has expressed his deep sadness following the death of his close friend and legendary music producer Richard Perry, who died on Christmas Eve.

The American producer was known for his work with iconic artists like The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, and Carly Simon. He died in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to Richard Perry

In an emotional post shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers on Christmas Day, the 79-year-old rock legend penned a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend.

“Dearest Richard, farewell my dear buddy,” Rod began. “They say in life a man is lucky if he can count his true friends on one hand, and you were certainly one of them. Now I’ve lost you, and I’m devastated.

“We played and worked so closely together for so many years, creating some of the most memorable music together. You were there when Penny [Lancaster] and I first started dating, encouraging our relationship. We are both in tears as I post this farewell.”

Rod Stewart paid tribute to Richard Perry (Credit: Cover Images)

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and friends, with many offering their condolences.

“My condolences,” one fan wrote. “May his memory be a blessing.”

“My condolences to you and your family Rod,” another echoed. “So sorry to hear you have lost a soulmate.”

“So sorry for your loss,” a third fan commented. “Prayers for Richard and his loved ones, including you and Penny.”

Music producer Richard Perry died on Christmas Eve (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard Perry death

Richard Perry was a major figure in Rod Stewart’s life, not just professionally but personally.

His influence on the music industry spanned decades, with credits including Rod’s The Great American Songbook, Barbra Streisand’s Stoney End, Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain, and Ringo Starr’s self-titled 1973 album, Ringo.

Richard’s friend Daphna Kastner announced his death. She described him as “generous, fun, sweet, and someone who made the world a better place”.

“The world is a little less sweeter without him here,” she added. “But it’s a little bit sweeter in heaven.”

His personal life also garnered attention, as he had relationships with Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor.

Richard began dating Jane Fonda in 2009, and though their romantic relationship ended amicably in 2017, he shared that they remained close friends.

“We continue to maintain a close friendship and care deeply about each other,” he said at the time.

