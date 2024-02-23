TV and radio star Roman Kemp might be waving goodbye to his job at Capital FM but his latest gig has left him “in tears”.

After hosting Capital’s Breakfast show since 2017, the 31-year-old announced that he would be leaving the station altogether. Outside of radio, Roman has been a regular on television, presenting The One Show and The Finish Line.

Next month on March 3, Roman will host this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony alongside Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

While he might be leaving Capital, Roman will host this year’s BRITs (Credit: YouTube)

‘They said it was the hardest show they’d ever had to do’

Roman admitted that being asked to host the awards show was a dream come true.

“When they told me, I cried,” he said. “The BRITs has always been on this pedestal for me, because in terms of excitement in the UK there is nothing like it.”

Despite being a seasoned presenter, Roman turned to his showbiz pals Ant and Dec for some for some advice. “They said it was the hardest show they’d ever had to do,” Roman stated.

“But there’s a masochist side to me that really wants to experience that. That’s what it’s about; putting your head above the parapet sometimes and if it scares you, that’s good.”

At this year’s BRITs, Roman will host alongside Maya and Clara (Credit: ITV)

Who will be performing at this year’s BRITs?

Roman, Maya, and Clara will be hosting this year’s BRITs for the first time. While fronting the award show, they will be joined by many big-name performers.

So far, the likes of RAYE, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, and Tate McRae have been announced.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue will be honoured with the Global Icon Award and will take to the stage for a special performance.

Rema, Jungle, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, and Dua Lipa have also been confirmed.

