The final video message filmed by Paul O’Grady has been shared by his widower Andre Portasio, on the second anniversary of the national treasure’s death.

Paul died on March 28, 2023. And, just 20 minutes before he passed away, he filmed a video – surrounded by his beloved dogs – to thank fans for an award he’d won.

Overnight, Andre found the “lost video”, and shared it with Paul’s followers.

Paul was 67 when he died in 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Final video recording of Paul O’Grady shared

He captioned the video: “It’s incredible how our minds can shield us from the pain of loss in moments of shock.

“Today, my iPhotos reminded me of a lost video I recorded of Paul just 20 minutes before he sadly passed – what became the last recording he ever made to camera.

“In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend,” he said.

Andre then added: “It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing. All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs.:

He signed off his caption: “We miss you dearly, @paulogrady. Happy heavenly birthday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

‘Look after yourselves’

The video shows Paul sitting at his Kent home with two of his dogs. In the video, he thanks fans who voted for his book to win an award.

He said: “Hello everybody, I’m Paul O’Grady and I just want to say a massive thank you for reading my book, Eddie Albert and his Amazing Animal Gang, and also for voting for it. I’m absolutely delighted with my award so thank you very much.”

Paul then held up the dog on his lap and said: “And by the way, this is Eddie, this is my dog and, yeah aren’t you, you’re famous,” he said to Eddie.

“Butch in the book is based on this little one. He’s being very quiet today, aren’t you?”

Paul concluded his final recording by showing his caring, loving nature that endeared him to millions.

“Anyway, once again, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Look after yourselves.”

Paul spent his final day at his Kent home, surrounded by his beloved animals, and loving husband Andre.

Read more: Andre Portasio supported as he reveals he’s finally able to give Paul O’Grady the final resting place he deserves

Share your best memories of Paul on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.