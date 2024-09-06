Broadcaster Iain Dale has temporarily stepped away from the microphone after a medical emergency led to his hospitalisation.

The Good Morning Britain regular currently presents the evening show on LBC Radio.

At 7am tomorrow (Fri) I’ll arrive at Benenden Hospital to have my gallbladder removed. It’s a 90 minute operation under general anaesthetic. Assuming all goes well I’ll be home in the evening. Fingers crossed! And then I can at last return to work! pic.twitter.com/yAIKjhKOci — Iain Dale (@IainDale) September 5, 2024

LBC star Iain Dale hospitalised

Late last night, the broadcaster shared an update on his health on social media.

“At 7am tomorrow (Fri), I’ll arrive at Benenden Hospital to have my gallbladder removed. It’s a 90-minute operation under general anaesthetic. Assuming all goes well, I’ll be home in the evening. Fingers crossed! And then I can at last return to work!” Iain wrote.

The surgery, however, turned out to be more challenging than initially anticipated.

Iain has undergone an operation (Credit: ITV)

Iain provided an update this morning from his hospital bed.

“Well, that was apparently a little more than I expected,” he began. “I should have realised when I arrived at the hospital at 7 am and there was a massive thunderclap! Had the operation to remove the gallbladder at 8.30 am.

“The part that should have taken 30-40 mins actually took 2 hours, and they nearly abandoned it. The sludge was severely impacted, and there was more infection than anticipated.”

MEDICAL UPDATE No 94:

Well that was apparently a little more than I expected. I should have realised when I arrived at the hospital at 7am and there was massive thunderclap!. Had the operation to remove gallbladder at 8.30am. The part that should have taken 30-40 mins actually… pic.twitter.com/I6cxoz4ur8 — Iain Dale (@IainDale) September 6, 2024

Iain gives update

Despite the unexpected hurdles, Iain was grateful for the expertise of his surgeon, acknowledging him as “one of the best in the country at this operation”.

He also announced that he will be focusing on his recovery, but still intends to return to his role at LBC as soon as possible.

“Thanks to everyone who has sent a lovely message. It really does mean a lot to know there are people who genuinely care about me! Hope to go home in a few hours. And thanks to all at @benenden_hosp who have cared for me so well. I couldn’t have asked for more,” Iain expressed in his post.

Iain’s followers offered their support (Credit: ITV)

In Iain’s absence, Global, the parent company of LBC, has arranged for Simon Marks to take over his evening slot from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Fans took to the comments of the posts to send well wishes to the TV and radio presenter.

“Get well soon, Iain. Glad it’s all done and you’re on the road to recovery!” One fan wrote.

Another fan agreed: “I’m very pleased you’ll be able to go home today after your op. Thank goodness the surgeon knew what to do. Hoping you’re looked after for a few days whilst you build up your strength. Best wishes.”

“Hope that you have a quick recovery, and looking forward to hearing your bright and breezy voice again very soon,” a third fan added.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.