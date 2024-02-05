Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender dies aged 77 as tributes pour in

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has sadly died at the age of 77.

The actor was known for his role as Private Pike in Dad’s Army. He also starred as Derek Harkinson – a friend of Pauline Fowler – in BBC soap EastEnders.

Ian died on Friday and was the last surviving main cast member of Dad’s Army.

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender dies

The Dad’s Army’s social media accounts announced the sad news on Monday. A post read: “We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast.

“His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory.

“Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends.”

Tributes began pouring in for Ian on social media.

One person said on X – formerly Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Ian Lavender. All the cast of Dad’s Army have gone now.”

Another wrote: “So very sad to hear this. A lovely man. Will never forget you Pike. RIP Ian Lavender.”

Someone else added: “Terribly sad news. The end of a generation. Farewell, Ian Lavender.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Ah this is sad, what a lovely chap he was, RIP.”

In 1968, Ian – at just 22 years old – landed the role of Private Frank Pike on Dad’s Army. Private Pike was the youngest member and “stupid boy” of the platoon.

In 2001, Ian joined EastEnders as Derek Harkinson. He remained at the soap for four years before leaving in 2005. However, in 2016, it was announced he would make a brief return.

