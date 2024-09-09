This Morning host Ben Shephard sparked disappointment among some fans last week as he opted to remove his beard following a viewer vote.

This decision came after Ben returned to the show last week after a summer break.

This weekend, Ben shared a video of him shaving off his facial hair as many fans were delighted over his fresh look.

The TV host began the new season on September 2, alongside co-host Cat Deeley, welcoming viewers with not just fresh segments but also a fresh look.

Ben’s new beard became a hot topic of discussion, with many viewers turning to social media to share their thoughts.

Some feedback was negative – with one viewer calling it “scruffy and untidy”.

Others agreed that the beard aged him “10 years”. However, there was also plenty of love for his new look.

“Ben, keep the beard, very manly and I love it,” one fan gushed.

“Never really found Ben Shephard attractive until I’ve just seen him with a grey speckled beard,” another agreed.

Ben addressed his new look on air, asking the audience whether he should shave. The response was clear, with the majority voting against the beard.

Taking to Instagram, Ben shared some snaps from his summer vacation as he humorously addressed the verdict.

“As the Boo Radleys said ‘Summer’s gone..’ and we are storming towards my 50th. We packed so much in, it seems like a blur – here are some highlights,” Ben wrote.

Sadly it’s going – the viewers of TM voted for it to go, so enjoy it whilst it lasts!

“Got back to work this week, which [was] tough, as the first morning alarm was [flushed face emoji]! I don’t know about you but I do love a bit of routine! I feel more motivated than ever to make sure these next few months are constructive and positive to make sure I’m as fit [at] 50 as possible.”

Ben ended the post by mentioning his beard: “Ps: glad you all like the beard. Sadly it’s going – the viewers of TM voted for it to go, so enjoy it whilst it lasts!”

On Sunday (September 8), Ben shared a video as he took the shaver to his beard.

He wrote: “Ahhh the beard is no more! Excuse the extreme close up on the vid. For all of you who voted to get rid of the beard you’ll be delighted that the chin is back in its naked state and ready for hairless action.

“For all who wanted it to stay, well at least we’ll always have the hairy summer of ‘24 to remember.”

One fan commented: “You look 10 years younger which is good now you’re nearly 50.”

Another wrote: “At last! Takes 10 years off you.”

Someone else added: “I think the beard makes you look older much much better without.”

However, another said: “Prefer the beard Ben! You didn’t need to give in.”

