Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell splits from EastEnders star Tanya Franks after three years: ‘The spark had gone’

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has confirmed his split from Tanya Franks, three years after their relationship began.

The 62-year-old businessman told The Sun they had decided in April to end their romance and remain friends.

His confirmation comes months after the separation.

Tanya and Scott split earlier this year (Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Scott Mitchell confirms Tanya Franks split

Scott spoke warmly about his time with the EastEnders actress, who is 59, while confirming the news.

“I can confirm Tanya, and I had a couple of wonderful years together,” he told The Sun.

He said the decision reflected their respect for each other, describing a change in the nature of their relationship.

Rather than discussing a continuing romance, he described “a now incredible and kind friendship”.

A source also told the newspaper that Tanya had supported Scott in the years following Barbara Windsor’s death.

“Scott and Tanya have chosen to end their relationship but remain committed friends. She was a rock to Scott in the years that passed after Barbara’s death. Sadly, they decided earlier this year that the spark had gone and they were better as friends,” they said.

Scott’s late wife, Barbara, died in 2020 (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Scott Mitchell and Tanya Franks began dating in 2023

Scott and Tanya’s relationship began in 2023, after the businessman had lost his wife three years earlier.

Barbara died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2020 at the age of 83. She and Scott had been married for 20 years.

Tanya, meanwhile, was known to EastEnders viewers for playing Rainie Cross in the BBC soap.

Scott now plays a key role in the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals Programme, following his wife’s death.

Scott Mitchell explains his limit on further comment

Alongside confirming the separation, Scott made clear that he did not intend to give a more detailed public account.

His statement ended by turning the focus to Tanya’s preference for keeping her personal life private: “Tanya is also a highly private person. Out of respect for her, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Tanya’s representatives declined to comment.

Read more: Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell ‘didn’t feel guilty’ starting romance with her EastEnders co-star after death

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