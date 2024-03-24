Alan Titchmarsh’s marriage to wife of almost 50 years – wedding ring ordeal and secret to happy romance

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison will celebrate 50 years of marriage next year.

The couple, who wed in 1975, have two daughters – Polly and Camilla – in their family, as well as four grandkids.

Alison, a doctor, does not maintain the same kind of public profile her famous hubby does.

But Alan has opened up about his marriage in the past, sharing revealing insights about their relationship.

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Alan Titchmarsh on losing his wedding ring

Telly fave Alan, 74, thanked a metal detectorist in February 2022 for finding his wedding ring a day after he lost it in dirt.

Alan had been filming when he mislaid his marriage band – and searched for hours when he realised, but had no joy.

However, Anthony Matthews located Alan’s ring seven inches down into the soil of a flowerbed in an hour.

Alan told the MailOnline at the time: “I was convinced it was lost so you can imagine my delight at it being found so quickly.

“The team found it within an hour and returned it to me at the following week’s shoot. I only told my wife I had lost it once it had been found.”

“I only told my wife I had lost my ring once it had been found,” Alan once said (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh warned about health by wife

In late 2023, Alan explained why taking part in Strictly Come Dancing is not for him. It turns out Alison has warned him about how it might affect his health.

Alan is reported to have told Saga magazine: “Alison was a dance tutor and she is convinced my knees wouldn’t stay the course.”

What a shame for Alan’s fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Titchmarsh MBE (@alantitchmarshmbe)

Alan Titchmarsh on secret to long marriage

Also last October, Alan touched on what is key to maintaining a long, happy marriage.

He told Saga “There’s no easy answer. Shared values, a sense of humour.

“Yes, you fall in love, but love can be transitory. What really keeps you together is liking each other… being great friends and companions.”

How sweet. Alan has also previously indicated the couple are very considerate to one another.

He told the Mirror in 2020: “Romance is about being thoughtful. I have made Alison tea for 45 years. But mind you, she’s ironed my shirts every week for 44 years, which is the greater gift.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh’s secret to a happy marriage with wife Alison

Episodes of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh air on ITV on Sunday March 24 at 9.30am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.