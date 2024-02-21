Inside This Morning host Josie Gibson’s net worth – from ‘50% pay rise’ to ‘six-figure-fee’ for I’m A Celebrity

This Morning host Josie Gibson is the gift that keeps on giving – and it’s fair to say she’s built up a substantial net worth in her career!

Since shooting to fame in 2010, the 39-year-old presenter has become a bonafide national treasure. From stints on This Morning to even releasing a best-selling fitness DVD (we totally had one…) – Josie has kept herself booked and busy. And all this week, she is back on screens to host the hit ITV1 daytime show.

So it’ll come as no surprise to hear that the Bristol babe has a few quid in the bank.

Josie has become a firm-favourite with the nation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

This Morning host Josie Gibson – from Big Brother to megabucks!

In 2010, Josie appeared on a little show called Big Brother – not knowing it would change her life (and bank account) forever. Josie, who was a financial sales rep, ended up winning the series and bagged a cool £100,000.

Since then, she has rarely been off TV screens – starring in the likes of Loose Women, Celebrity Juice and other reality shows. Josie also became something of a savvy businesswoman too, releasing a fitness DVD, and of course, a celebrity perfume.

With all of this TV experience, Josie’s net worth is estimated to be £800,000, as per Spears. She is also reportedly keen on property, savings and investments. The Bristol girl certainly has her head screwed on!

TV favourite Josie earns a salary for working on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

It’s thought Josie also has an annual salary for working on This Morning. She made her debut in 2019 and in 2021 was offered a main hosting gig. And then, when Phillip Schofield,and Holly Willoughby, quit last year – she became a regular presenter on rotation.

Back in December, it was claimed that Josie had received a “50% pay rise” from show bosses. The Sun claimed that Josie had talks to appear more in the show – which would allegedly mean a hefty new pay packet.

A source said at the time: “Josie will get a new role on the show, and be bumped up to two days a week.” However, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are now taking over the reigns of the show from next month – although Josie has stated that she isn’t leaving the show.

Josie reportedly bagged a six-figure fee for her I’m A Celeb appearance (Credit: ITV)

Josie on I’m A Celebrity

Following her exposure on This Morning, Josie appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2023. She joined the likes of Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson to rough it up in the Aussie jungle for a few weeks.

ITV doesn’t reveal how much each famous face gets paid. But depending on the celeb, they are usually paid between £30,000 and £600,000.

However, it seems three weeks in the jungle was most definitely worth it for Josie. She reportedly bagged a six-figure-sum of £100,000 to go on the show!

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘thought she’d be automatic choice for top job’ amid This Morning ‘snub’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.