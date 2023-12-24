Josie Gibson reveals her luxurious Christmas plans away from home

As we brace ourselves for welcoming Christmas tomorrow, Josie Gibson has revealed her luxurious Christmas plans this year.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 38, shared her plans of spending Christmas in a luxurious Welsh hotel with her son Reggie this year. During an episode of This Morning Josie revealed she will be staying at the five-star The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. While talking on Clodagh McKenna‘s cooking segment she said: “That’s one of the nicest things I’ve ever tasted on This Morning. Those mushrooms are beautiful. I love picky food and that was gorgeous!”

Josie Gibson is spending Christmas away from home

“Do you think you’ll do that [cook these canapes] at Christmas?” Clodagh replied, to which Josie said: “Well, I’m not cooking this year – but if I was then I definitely would!” The telly star then admitted she’s breaking tradition as she usually stays at home with her five-year-old son, Reggie. “I’m going to Celtic Manor,” said Josie. “I normally cook or go round to a friend’s house, but now I thought I want to try Christmas away.” This comes after Josie was taken into hospital with severe tonsilitis after her stint in the jungle.

Since then, Josie made her return to TV, as she received a warm welcome from her co-presenter Craig Doyle and the rest of the This Morning crew. According to The Sun Josie will get a huge promotion now that she’s back. While she will get a “50 per cent pay rise,” the telly star has also bagged “two days a week” in her new role on the show.

Her weight loss journey has stunned her fans

Meanwhile, Josie’s incredible weight loss has caught the eyes of many viewers since she’s returned to normal life outside the jungle. Taking to her Instagram, Josie posted a photo of her and Craig alongside a caption. She wrote: “It’s my last day with the one and only Doyleroo tomorrow!!!! Catch us tomorrow at 10 am on @thismorning. Thank you to all those who have tuned in. We appreciate you. Lots of love to you.”

Josie Gibson revealed she’s going away for Christmas this year (Credit: Loose Women)

While her fans were in awe of her incredible figure, others suggested that the duo should be made a permanent fixture on the ITV daytime show. One fan wrote: “You are such a Natural Josie and Craig is also very Natural. You both should get the full-time job Presenting the Show.” A second agreed: “Should be made permanent hosts. They seem to have a good chemistry together.” A third added: “Love you two- the perfect couple for presenting this show.”

