EastEnders: ‘The Six’ to strike again and kill Dean, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, March 21), Jade was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the floor of the pub during her charity fundraiser.

Jean then confronted Dean about Jade’s medication, leading him to lie about what happened.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory reckons that ‘The Six’ might rid the Square of Dean.

Dean lied to Jean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jean confronted Dean

With Jade being taken to hospital, Jean suggested that she went back to Dean’s place to grab Jade’s medication to show the doctor.

Dean was resistant to the idea but eventually felt pressured into agreeing, handing his keys over to Jean.

Noticing that Jade had a lot of medication that she hadn’t taken, Jean went back to the hospital and noticed that Dean hadn’t handed it all over to the doctor.

She then became suspicious that he’d been tampering with Jade’s medication, threatening to tell a member of the hospital staff.

Dean then stopped her from doing so by agreeing to tell her all of the truth…

Of course, Dean lied to her though and made out as though Jade was refusing to take her medication so that she stayed sick and wouldn’t have to go to Pakistan.

Could a different member of ‘The Six’ now kill (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Sharon and ‘The Six’ to kill Dean

With Jean having suspicions of Dean, one fan reckons that she’s in danger. And, in order to protect her, ‘The Six’ will group together to kill Dean.

A new fan theory now suggests that Sharon could be the one to deliver the final blow.

The theory reads: “Dean will get Jean hospitalised. Somehow, ‘The Six’ will be together in The Vic. Dean comes in, Stacey goes mental at him, they all defend her. He lunges at Linda, and guess who kills him? SHARON.

“For added pizahhhhh, Sharon will kill Dean with the same thermometer – which has somehow found its way back into the pub (although I still think Johnny has it.)”

Could Sharon kill Dean? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sharon end up killing Dean?

It was Linda that killed Keanu at Christmas as ‘The Six’ gathered to bury the body at Kathy’s.

However, could they all soon group together to take down Dean? And, will Sharon be the one to end him?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you like Dean Wicks in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!