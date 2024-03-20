EastEnders: Shirley needs to return to Walford, fans beg

During the last couple of episodes of EastEnders, Jean Slater has being rather concerned about Jade and her declining health.

She mentioned feeling obliged to look out for Jade as she owes it to her best friend Shirley.

EastEnders fans have now shared their desire for Shirley to return to the soap after hearing her name mentioned.

Dean pushed Dean away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jean is looking out for Jade

Yesterday evening, Jean grew increasingly concerned for Jade after noticing that her cough had gotten worse.

Dean was furious when he found out that Jean had called a doctor about Jade’s health, accusing her of interfering when it wasn’t her place to do so.

Secretly, he feared that Jean would rumble his sinister schemes and would realise that he’d been tampering with Jade’s medication.

Jean had tried to explain to Dean that she was only looking out for Jade because she owed it to her best friend. It was here that she mentioned Shirley’s name.

Afterwards, Harvey worried that Dean would take advantage of Jean’s kind nature as he warned her to be careful.

Fans are desperate for Shirley to be back on screen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Shirley Carter’s return to the Square

Now that Shirley’s name has been mentioned a couple of times in the last week, fans of the soap have now been reminded how good she was on the soap.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their wishes for a Shirley Carter comeback.

One fan commented: “The sooner they bring back Shirley the better – then Dean can finally leave Walford.”

The sooner they bring back Shirley the better – then Dean can finally leave Walford. 👏🏼👏🏼#EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (2) (@RyanSoapKing23) March 19, 2024

#EastEnders Jean mentioning Shirley (her best friend) in yesterdays ep and in todays ep… let’s hope this is the beginning of the Shirley return… she’s gotta come and sort Dean out — Nik Nu Nu (@nduffy8083) March 19, 2024

SHIRLEY MENTION FROM JEAN! bring her home#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/gn0k6MVKe7 — alessia 👽 𐚁 (@wattspanesar) March 18, 2024

A second viewer shared: “Jean mentioning Shirley (her best friend) in yesterday’s ep and in today’s ep… let’s hope this is the beginning of the Shirley return… she’s gotta come and sort Dean out.”

A third person added: “SHIRLEY MENTION FROM JEAN! Bring her home.”

Shirley left Walford just over a year ago (Credit: BBC)

Is Shirley coming back to the soap?

Shirley Carter left the Square shortly after Christmas 2022 in which Mick Carter went missing.

However, in 2023, her son – Dean – made a comeback to the soap with his daughter Jade following shortly after.

When Linda Henry departed as Shirley just over a year ago, it was suggested that she was only going on an ‘extended break’ from the soap.

At the time of her exit, a spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

However, it is unclear when she will return. But, with Dean and Jade at the centre of the drama in Walford at the moment, it’s about time – right?

