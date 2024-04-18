EastEnders: Denzel to attack the Pastor after Yolande assault, fans predict

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, April 17), the soap aired an hour-long instalment as Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted Yolande.

Afterwards, Yolande opened up to Elaine about what had happened to her whilst in the laundrette.

Fans of the BBC soap have now suggested that Denzel will get revenge on Pastor Clayton once he finds out.

Pastor Clayton locked the kitchen door behind them (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted Yolande

Recently in Walford, Yolande has been left feeling uncomfortable over Pastor Clayton’s closeness with her. However, when she confronted him over his behaviour he punished her by removing her from working on plans for the church.

With Yolande apologising, she and the Pastor arrived at the charity fundraiser last night.

Heading into the kitchen, Yolande was the corned by the Pastor as he locked the door behind them.

He then proceeded to sexually assault her before going back to the event as if nothing had happened.

Later on, as Yolande left the event in an emotional state and headed to the laundrette, she broke down as she confided in Elaine about what happened.

In a series of flashbacks, viewers of the soap were then informed that the Pastor had been sexually assaulting women for decades.

Denzel has been taking steroids (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Denzel revenge on the Pastor

In the Square, young Denzel has been taking steroids and spending a lot of time in the gym. He’s also confronted Pastor Clayton over his treatment of Yolande in the past.

Fans of the soap have now predicted that Denzel will find out about the assault and attack the Pastor once his steroids have kicked in.

One fan commented: “Prediction – Denzel overhears Yolande talking about it to someone, high on steroids, he confronts the Pastor and without hesitation attacks the Pastor and leaves him for dead.”

Another fan predicted: “I have a hunch that the newly muscle bound Denzel will be the one handing out justice.”

A third viewer finished: “Nah, this is a job for Denzel… And, because of the steroids, he’s gonna take it too far and put him in a coma. Calling it now.”

Will the Pastor be found out? (Credit: BBC)

Will the Pastor get his comeuppance?

As it stands, Yolande has only told Elaine about the sexual assault. She won’t tell Patrick and doesn’t want the moment to affect the rest of her life going forward.

But, will she find the courage to report Pastor Clayton to the police? Will any other women come forward? Will the Pastor get his comeuppance? Or, will it be left to Denzel to ensure that he receives punishment?

