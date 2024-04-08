He is next in line to the throne, but a royal expert has now claimed that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are feeling “intense anxiety” about becoming the next King and Queen.

Their anxiety will, no doubt, have been escalated by the health battles the royal family are currently facing,

Both Kate, 42, and King Charles, 75, are battling unspecified cancers. Royal expert Tina Brown has now given an insight into how the future King and Queen are feeling.

William and Kate are the future King and Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate’s ‘anxiety’

Writing in the New York Times, Tina said: “News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne. They had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye. The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”

Tina continued to note: “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William. The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kensington Palace for comment.

King Charles and Kate are both currently battling cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles surprised royal supporters on Easter Sunday as he greeted members of the public.

Tina said of his surprise appearance: “I think it’s really significant. It indicates that he’s doing good and that he’s definitely on the incline in relation to his health, so that’s really nice to see. I also would like to thank him for attending the service because I know that must’ve been a lot, but he shows himself to be committed to this nation and to people all around the world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may extend an ‘olive branch’ to William and Kate, an expert says (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan to offer ‘olive branch’

It comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may “extend an olive branch” to the Prince and Princess of Wales. According to reports, Harry will return to the UK in May this year. But will he visit his family?

Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, has discussed the possibility with The Sun.

Richard said: “The best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the King’s illness – that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts.

“The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can’t really predict what’s what’s going to happen.

“So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Meghan’s consent.”

