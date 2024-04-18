Prince Harry, King Charles‘ second son, no longer lists the UK as his home, a news report claims.

The development follows his and wife Meghan Markle’s move to America after they stepped down from royal duties four years ago.

According to MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex has updated his records in the US “to make clear that he no longer lives in Britain”.

Prince Harry news

The tabloid claims filings published by Companies House for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ indicated his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is listed as the USA.

However, the Mail reports this entry was previously recorded as the United Kingdom.

Said to form part of the details listed for eco travel venture Travalyst, the news outlet also suggests this alleged change could have constitutional ramifications.

Serious questions about whether Harry can remain as a Counsellor of State.

That’s because, the Mail ponders, it “raise[s] serious questions about whether Prince Harry can remain as a Counsellor of State”.

Who are the Counsellors of State?

A Counsellor of State is one of seven members of the royal family who can deputise for the King if he is abroad or unwell. And it is believed a Counsellor of State is required to have a UK home as part of the position.

However, the Sussexes do not have a UK base after vacating Frogmore Cottage, so will he remain in the role? The Mail reports the matter has been brought into focus by the King’s cancer treatment.

Until 2022, Counsellors of State included Queen Camilla and Prince William. That list also includes Harry, the King’s brother Prince Andrew, and Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

However, amid headlines slamming Harry over Megxit, there was speculation that arrangement could change. Additionally, neither Andrew nor Beatrice are working royals.

And so, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were added to the list of Counsellors of State. Both Anne and Edward were previously Counsellors of State, before they were overtaken in the order of succession.

However, claims about the futures of Harry, Andrew and Beatrice in such roles have not come to pass. This, it has been previously reported, is because Charles may have wished to avoid stoking family tensions.

What do Counsellors of State do?

Counsellors can carry out official duties in the monarch’s absence, under certain conditions. These could include the state opening of Parliament, signing documents, receiving ambassadors or attending Privy Council meetings.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

