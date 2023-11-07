Crime crackdown, smoking ban and driver-less cars – 6 key points from King Charles’ first speech in Parliament

King Charles made his first speech in Parliament today (Tuesday, November 7) – and outlined the main laws that Rishi Sunak is hoping to deliver over the course of the next 12 months.

Here are some of the key points made during the King’s speech.

The King spoke in parliament today (Credit: Sky News)

Key points from King Charles’ speech today

Speaking in Parliament today, the King, accompanied by the Queen, said: “My government will, in all respects, seek to make long-term decisions in the interests of future generations. My ministers will address inflation and the drivers of low growth over demands for greater spending or borrowing.

“My ministers will put the security of communities and the nation ahead of the rights of those who endanger it,” he then continued.

“By taking these long-term decisions, my government will change this country and build a better future.”

Here are some of the announcement’s made.

1. Ban on smoking

The King announced that smoking cigarettes will be banned for young Brits. The Prime Minister will mount a clampdown on cigarettes by raising the legal age every year until there aren’t any smokers left.

Under Sunak’s plan, a child under the age of 14 today will never be sold a cigarette.

The King outlined the PM’s plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2. Driverless cars and buses

Another new law being passed will see driverless buses and cars given the green light. Grant Schapps, the transport secretary, has said that the new technology will make British roads safer. It will also boost jobs.

It’s believed that the introduction of driverless technology will create around 38,000 new jobs.

3. Crackdown on crime

The King also announced a string of measures intended to keep some of the worst criminals behind bars for longer.

Under the new Sentencing Bill, the most horrific of murderers will spend the rest of their lives behind bars, including for any murder involving sexual or sadistic conduct.

The bill will also ensure that criminals who commit rape and other serious sexual offences will spend every day of their sentence behind bars. This is instead of being eligible for parole halfway through their sentence.

Judges will also be given more powers to make sure that criminals attend court when they are handed their sentences.

Additionally, police will no longer need to get permission from a judge to raid a property if they have reasonable proof that stolen goods are inside.

A number of key points were made (Credit: Sky News)

4. Renters reform

The Renters Reform Bill will see section 21 no-fault evictions finally banned. This is when a landlord is allowed to evict a tenant without giving any explicit reason.

A new Private Renters’ Ombudsman will be created to help private renters and landlords settle disputes quickly. Tenants will also be given the right to request a pet in their house.

5. Drilling licences

The PM is also going to be introducing a new law to increase the production of gas in Britain. Big oil companies will be allowed to make yearly bids for licenses to drill in the North Sea.

The policy is designed to bring down prices. It will also strengthen Britain’s energy security by reducing the country’s exposure to volatile international markets.

6. Football regulator

The King also confirmed that the government is going to proceed with plans to create a new body to oversee football.

The Premier League, EFL, and the FA have previously resisted independent regulation in the past. However, recent scandals have strengthened assertions that football is incapable of running itself properly.

