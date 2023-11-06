In the latest Prince Harry news, he has reportedly snubbed an invite to King Charles’ upcoming big birthday.

Reports of a rift between Harry and his famous family are not new. For years, it’s been claimed things are not well between them and wife Meghan Markle.

And now, with King Charles’ big day just around the corner, Harry is said to have issued another blow to his father.

Charles celebrates a milestone birthday next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: Royal a no-show at Charles’ big birthday?

Charles will be turning 75 next week, and will reportedly throw a party at Clarence House to celebrate the occasion. And while the likes of Princess Kate and Prince William will likely be there, it seems the same can’t be said for Harry.

It has been reported that Harry has received an invite to attend the party. But apparently he has no plans on going.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, a friend of Charles is said to have claimed: “When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet.”

King Charles ‘will never not invite Prince Harry’

The insider then claimed Charles will be “taking the long-term view”. They also noted that there are currently some unresolved issues between the pair and “there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon”.

However, the source added: “But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”

ED! has contacted reps for both parties for comment.

Harry has reportedly snubbed an invite to the party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan to split time between US and UK?

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to be looking at a new UK home to split their time across continents. But their alleged move has been labelled as “dreadful for King Charles”.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured plans to return to the UK on GB News.

She joined Patrick Christys to weigh in on their plans to relocate.

On the news of their UK home, journalist Angela said: “But I think they will be dreadful for King Charles. Because I think they will come here and try and crush and destroy what they [the royal family] are doing.”

News anchor Patrick asked: “How?” to which she replied: “They will find out what is going to happen, and they will do it their way the day before and ruin it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘bizarre’ move to UK

Angela has written nine non-fiction books, three of which have been royal biographies. This includes Harry: Conversations With The Prince in 2018 and she is also a regular GB News contributor.

Patrick found it “bizarre” that the pair wanted to return to the UK after they “slated” the country and, in his words, arguably “the views of the majority of the British people”.

He ended his contribution with the notion that they “fled” the UK. Patrick asked: “Why on earth, I mean, there are loads of other countries, why would you choose to come back?”

Read more: David Beckham set for meeting with the King following Meghan and Harry ‘fallout’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.