Princess of Wales urged to release original Mother’s Day photo after editing controversy

The Princess of Wales has been urged by fans to release the edited Mother’s Day photo in its original form following controversy.

On Sunday, to mark the occasion, Kate shared a sweet photo with her three children. The Prince of Wales took the image, but it has since sparked backlash. The couple were accused of editing the photo, which was reportedly taken recently.

Following much discussion online, the Princess of Wales issued an apology over the photo on Monday. She admitted she does “occasionally experiment with editing”.

Princess of Wales edited photo

She said in a statement shared to the couple’s official Instagram page: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Following the apology, many fans have urged the couple to release the original picture without any editing.

The Princess of Wales issued an apology over the editing of the photo

One person said: “Release the original to stop the speculations. It’s that easy.”

Another wrote: “So release the original photo Kate.”



Someone else added: “Then they should now release the original without any editing!”

Even ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship suggested the couple should release the original image. He wrote on X: “The way to close everything down would be to release the original photo on which Kate decided to ‘experiment with editing’. That’s very unlikely, mind you…”

Kate shared the photo to mark Mother's Day on Sunday

Kate’s Mother’s Day photo

The photo was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account on Sunday. In the picture, the family smile. Prince George has his arms wrapped around Kate as Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte cuddle up to their mum on either side of her. It came as Kate continues to recover from her abdominal surgery which she had in January.

Kate captioned the post: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

However, after close inspection, many fans pointed out some editing blunders including Kate’s blurred fingers and something wrong with Charlotte’s hand.

Kate and William have been urged to release the original Mother's Day image

Photo agencies later pulled the image from circulation over concerns it was “manipulated” by “the source”.

The Associated Press issued a “kill notification,” saying: “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

It said the photo showed “inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

