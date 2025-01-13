The death of Drag Race star The Vivienne left fans devastated when the tragic news that they’d died at home was shared earlier this month. The Welsh star was 32 years old at the time of their death.

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, was found at their home in Cheshire by their devastated father. Last week, a source alleged to The Sun: “Their devastated dad raised the alarm. He believed they had passed away a day or two before being found.”

The police said that the circumstances surrounding the star’s death are not suspicious.

The Vivienne had been preparing to move to a new, luxury £400,000 property ahead of their death, it’s been reported. However, at the time of their passing, they had been living in the six-bedroom Chorlton Manor House near Chester, the Daily Express has claimed.

The Vivienne died earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne dies aged 32

On January 5, it was announced that The Vivienne had died. The star, originally from Colwyn Bay in Wales, shot to fame after winning the first series of Drag Race UK in 2019.

In 2023, The Vivienne went on to compete in Dancing On Ice, becoming the first drag artist to do so. They finished third that year.

Tributes poured in, with RuPaul paying tribute to the star at DragCon recently.

Speaking at the event, Ru said: “We are here to start these festivities, but before we do that, we want to focus on love, and we’re going to remember our dear The Vivienne, with love, life, and that’s what she was all about.

“She would love for you to live your lives and to be free and to have a lot of fun and to spread it around, isn’t that right?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

The Vivienne ‘living in £1.3m’ Cheshire home

Prior to their death, The Vivienne is said to have been living at Chorlton Manor House in Cheshire.

The six-bedroom property is reportedly worth £1.3m. The Grade 2-listed Georgian building was once home to a lord and lady. It’s been modified into two homes by a developer after previously falling into disrepair.

Pictures obtained by The Mirror show that the home has a stunning, light living room with a marble fireplace and chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Through a set of double doors, a spacious kitchen can be found, bedecked with a breakfast bar and a huge Aga oven.

At the back of the property, looking out at a garden, is a dining room with a wine rack built into one of the walls.

The Vivienne lived in Cheshire (Credit: YouTube)

Silk carpets and a wood-panelled study

Elsewhere in the property, which is layered with silk carpets, is a light-filled bedroom and a stunning wood-panelled study.

The home also has his and hers dressing rooms. A bathroom with a tub, as well as two sinks (with mirrors above and cupboards below) can also be found in the stunning property. The developer describes it as being a “perfect idyllic escape for country living and entertaining”.

It’s believed that the drag icon was living in the home alone ahead of their move.

The Vivienne ‘was planning to move’ from stately home

A source said: “James was due to move to a £400,000 house next week, and had a holiday lined up. They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for.”

ED! has contacted The Vivienne’s reps for comment.

Read more: The Vivienne’s devastated family release full statement following star’s death

So what’s your favourite memory of The Vivienne? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.