Strictly star Shirley Ballas urged to ‘take it easy’ as she’s hooked to drip amid illness

Strictly star Shirley Ballas has shared some health news with her followers on Instagram which has been impacted by her gruelling schedule.

Last year, the 63-year-old dancer returned as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Following the series, she took part in the show’s nationwide UK tour. She also recently participated in The Masked Singer as Rat.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas shares health news

In an Instagram video uploaded recently, Shirley revealed she had flown from the UK to the US.

While sitting down on a bed, she explained that she had been feeling “a little run down” and “sick” after constantly working. Shirley stated that the drip in front of her that was connected to her arms was filled with vitamins, minerals, and anti-oxygen.

“I’m hoping to get a fantastic boost and to feel better,” she stated. After it all dripped into her system, she said she was hoping to get a B-12 boost.

“I have done this once before,” she added, stating that at the end of the process, she should feel “like a new person”.

“It was truly a pleasure meeting and providing a service to a #LEGEND @shirleyballas. Till next time,” the treatment team, Revitalyze Drips, wrote.

Shirley Ballas on Instagram

Following her post, fans took to the comments section to send Shirley positive vibes.

“Get well soon Shirley and hope the vitamins work for you. Take care,” one user wrote.

“Hope this makes you feel better and try and take it easy,” another person shared.

“Get well soon Shirley and try to take it a bit easier if you can,” a third remarked.

“Shirley please take it easy, I’m 62 now and get tired alot quicker than I used to,” a fourth commented.

