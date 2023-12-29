Holby City star Rosie Marcel reveals husband has been rushed to hospital just days after losing beloved dog Eric

Holby City star Rosie Marcel revealed her husband was rushed to hospital just days after she lost her pet dog.

Rosie shared the heartbreaking update on her Instagram as she told her 100k followers that her husband Ben Stacey’s lungs had “partially collapsed.” She wrote: “And now this. My poor hubby has a pleural effusion and a partially collapsed lung. He was sent home this morning but the pain worsened and we had to call an ambulance.”

She continued: “He’s being admitted and treated. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Grateful for the NHS. Hoping my Eric is looking after him while I get some shut-eye after a long night.”

This comes after the soap star lost her pet dog Eric days before.

Rosie Marcel revealed her husband’s lungs collapsed

According to the NHS, pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid between the lung and chest wall, which may cause breathlessness, and low oxygen saturation and can lead to collapsed lungs.

The star was then inundated with comments from concerned fans after her latest update, with one user writing: “I hope he has a speedy recovery x get well soon ” Another added: “Thoughts are with you guys. At least he’s in good hands.”

“Blimey, that sounds terrible, and thankfully it looks like he’s got the help that he needs. We’re SO lucky that we have a National Health Service on call that can help us when we need it, and it really should be protected at ALL costs!” a third added.

While another commented: “Oh my goodness Rosie. I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope he will recover quickly and all will be well again. Sending so much love to you all.”

She also shared how her dog died this Christmas

Rosie shared her dog’s passing in another post on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26). She wrote: “Oh my heart. Oh, my Eric. Today you crossed the rainbow bridge. I am beyond devastated. We have lost so many but I feared your passing the most.

“You have been my constant friend these last nearly 14 years. We knew after Henry went that your time may be short,” she continued.

Rosie added: “You were my king. My officer jub jub. My Erica. Fat paws. You saw me through some really tough stuff. You were my greatest love. Always making me laugh. Destroyer of picnics. Chaser of joggers. Facepuller extraordinaire.”

“I lost count of the times you broke into someone’s garden to eat the cat food. You were such fun. The best. Today was the day. But today you get to see Ainu, Lenny, Georgie, Juno and your best friend Henry again,” she continued.

