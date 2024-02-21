Ewen MacIntosh who played Keith in The Office dies aged 50 as Ricky Gervais leads tributes

Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith in The Office, has sadly died at the age of 50 as tributes have poured in online.

The actor was best known for playing Keith Bishop in Ricky Gervais‘ hit sitcom. JustRight Management confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media, saying: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

The Office star Ewen MacIntosh has sadly died (Credit: Photo by Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

Ewen MacIntosh who played Keith in The Office dies at 50

Meanwhile, Just Right Management told Metro: “Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him.

“Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on the 19th February from undisclosed causes. His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time.

“Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Gods speed Ewen.”

Ricky Gervais paid tribute, writing on X: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Tributes have began pouring in on social media for Ewen.

Tributes have poured in for Ewen, who played Keith in The Office (Credit: Shutterstock)

One person said on X: “RIP Ewen MacIntosh. Very sad.”

Another wrote: “Really sad to hear about Ewen MacIntosh. He was lovely, really funny, and an absolute scene-stealer. RIP.”

Someone else commented: “Very sad news about Ewen MacIntosh. Obviously an integral part of The Office, it was always a joy when he popped up in films and TV. Seemed like an absolutely top bloke. R.I.P.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Very sad news today about the passing of Ewen MacIntosh. Will always be fondly remembered firstly as a great guy, but also as a key part of the greatest British sitcom of all time. An excellent legacy to leave. RIP.”

Another wrote: “Oh no, Keith from The Office (aka Ewen MacIntosh) has died.”

Aside from The Office, Ewen also appeared on various shows including Miranda and Little Britain.

Meanwhile, in 2020, he appeared on Celebrity Come Dine With Me alongside Charlotte Crosby, Dawn Ward, Steven Arnold and Jay Hutton.

