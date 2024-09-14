Ben Fogle is a firm favourite on the box – but he and his wife have had their fair share of tragedies over the years.

The presenter – who is fronting Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle today (September 15) – shot of fame in the 2000s, and has become a much-loved TV star since.

However, throughout his life, the adventurer has suffered several moments of heartbreak and tragedy. But when did Ben “nearly die?”? And what happened when he almost lost his wife?

Ben Fogle and wife Marina’s stillborn son

Ben shares a son, Ludo, and a daughter, Iona, with his wife Marina. However, in 2014, the couple tragically lost their third child, Willem, when he was stillborn at 33 weeks.

At the time, Ben was in Canada while his partner was in Austria visiting her family. Sadly, the TV star was unable to get to his wife in time.

Appearing on Loose Women in March 2021, Marina explained she was taken into hospital after falling ill. After being examined by doctors, she was told she was suffering from placental abruption.

Ben said: “It was hard. I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself for being in Canada and being so helpless.”

Ben Fogle ‘nearly lost’ his wife

Ben has also shared how he briefly had to come to terms with the idea he was about to also lose his wife.

He revealed the same year: “The thought of life without her was unbearable. I think we all assume that everything is going to be straightforward and will just go ahead as normal, but it was a huge shock in every sense.

“And actually the bigger thing, which I haven’t really spoken about, is I very nearly lost my wife. She very nearly died.”

Things were so touch and go, said Ben, that she was just minutes away from losing her life as doctors battled to save her.

“For her to have come within 20 minutes of dying was a huge bolt for me. And was so terrifying I can’t even explain it.”

Ben Fogle had in near-death experience walking his dog

Earlier this year, Ben revealed that he “nearly died” while walking his dog, following a shock near-accident. The TV star was almost hit by a delivery van near his home in the village of Fawley outside Henley, Oxfordshire.

Ben recounted the ordeal on Instagram, admitting his “life flashed before his eyes”.

He said: “I nearly died yesterday. Not on Everest or in some remote jungle. Not on an ocean or in a desert, but on a small single-track lane outside my home in rural Oxfordshire.

“Given the things I have done and the risks I have taken, it feels a little ironic that my own near-death experience should happen so close to home. Let me explain…”

He then explained how a delivery driver “careered around a blind bend, threw on its brakes and skidded to a halt just a few feet from me and my dog”.

Ben then issued a plea for the council to reduce the 60mph speed limit to 20mph.

Ben Fogle’s wife Marina quizzed by social services

In August this year, the wife of Ben Fogle, Marina, revealed she was quizzed by social services over claims she shouted “unacceptable verbal abuse” at her two young children.

The mum of two spoke out about the incident, which took place in 2013, days after Kirstie Allsopp suffered a similar fate after letting her 15-year-old son go InterRailing on his own.

Writing in her newspaper column, Marina explained she was left feeling sick and furious by the allegations. They were made in a letter when her son Ludo and daughter Iona were three and four years old. They are both now teenagers.

The claims came as the family returned from a holiday. But before Marina could call social services herself to make it clear a mistake had been made on the part of whoever made the allegations, she received two guests.

Marina added: “My children spent 20 minutes showing off their Lego and toys.

“After which I was told that clearly there wasn’t an issue. And she hoped that I understood why they’d needed to investigate. Of course, I understand. Many tip-offs such as these are genuine and result in the removal of children who need to be safeguarded from their families. But sometimes they get it wrong.”

