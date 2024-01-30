Love Island star Amy Hart jokes she’s ‘shredding for the wedding’ with ‘less drastic version of having your jaw wired’

Love Island star Amy Hart is preparing for her wedding to fiancé Sam Rason following their engagement in September 2023.

Amy – who has baby Stanley, 10 months, with Sam – shot to fame on the dating show’s fifth season back in 2019. But she’s come a long way since the days of gathering round the famous fire pit.

These days, when she’s not busy on Question Time, she’s hosting the Love Island: Morning After podcast and acting as an agony aunt to her one million Instagram followers – all while running around after “speed-crawler” Stanley.

Here, the “chronic oversharer” exclusively tells ED! about her pre-wedding diet, her rather unusual weight-loss technique and why she always has the last word when it comes to fat-shaming trolls…

Amy Hart is marrying Sam Rason in September (Credit: Splash News)

Love Island star Amy Hart finds love

Amy announced her engagement to Sam last September, six months after welcoming baby Stanley. They’re getting married during a four-day wedding extravaganza in Spain, 12 months after “nice boy” Sam popped the question.

Stanley will play a role in their nuptials, “depending on how naughty he is at the time”. Amy said: “He’s started to speed crawl so I have a feeling he’s going to be a runner. We’ve got someone designated to look after him. But he’ll have a cute little suit like Sam’s. He loves to party.”

She added: “We went on a cruise recently and, when he was on the dance floor, he was laughing his head off. He loves people.”

Speaking about the wedding, Amy said she’s got her dress and now just has to figure out who to invite. “It’s a four-day wedding, so people have two days to get to know each other. Amber Gill from Love Island is coming on her own. So anyone who doesn’t know someone, on those first two nights, I’ll push them in the direction of each other.”

So has she had any bridezilla moments yet? “No, not really. I’m so laid back I’m horizontal. I used to be more highly strung but then I had a lot of therapy and now I’m laidback Luke,” she laughed.

Amy found fame on Love Island in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

‘A less drastic version of having your jaw wired shut!’

With the wedding eight months away, Amy revealed she’s currently “shredding for the wedding”. However, she admitted that her scales “haven’t moved” for a year, which left her “convinced” something was wrong.

Amy, who’s an ambassador for fertility and conception online department store femme health, went online and ordered herself a thyroid test. And she said the results came as a bit of a shock.

I just need to stop eating so many snacks.

“I bought a thyroid test off femme health the other day because I was convinced there was something wrong,” she said.

Amy added: “I was like these scales haven’t moved for the past year. I probably do eat too many snacks but I’ve been on two-week all-inclusive cruises and it hasn’t gone up. So I thought it must be my thyroid. So I got the test, did it at home, no no, nothing wrong. I just need to stop eating so many snacks,” she said candidly.

However, as well as her wedding diet, Amy is also working on her smile, and it seems that’s having more of an impact than she imagined on her weight loss.

“So now I’ve got my Invisalign in which means I can’t pick. The worst thing is when I’m cooking Stanley’s food, it’s all really nice, I cook it all from scratch. So I’m like a spoonful for Stanley, a spoonful for me. But now I’ve got my Invisalign in I can’t do that which is perfect,” she explained.

“It’s like a less drastic version of having your jaw wired shut!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Having the last word with trolls

Trolling is something Amy has sadly become accustomed to post-Love Island. And comments about her weight are often left by some of her more unsavoury followers. However, speaking to ED!, she revealed how she manages to put the keyboard warriors firmly in their place.

“They do and they don’t bother me,” she said. “I do think who are you to even say that? But because everyone is obsessed with catching influencers out, I’m obsessed with catching people out.

“So my favourite thing to do is, when someone sends a really horrible message, especially if it’s an older woman, they’re not very savvy and they often have the same profile picture on Instagram and Facebook, I always look them up.

“Invariably they’ve always shared something about being kind or you never know what someone’s going through so don’t be horrible. So I screenshot it and send it back to them and go: ‘Is this you?!’

“I probably should just block them but I just love it! And of course they don’t come back to me and say sorry.”

Love Island star Amy Hart on baby number two

After the wedding, Amy has grand plans for new husband Sam. She told us: “We’re getting married in September so we’ll try for a second baby after that.”

Amy, who was vocal about freezing her eggs before meeting Sam, added: “I feel like I haven’t really started my fertility journey. With my egg freezing I feel like that’s my preparation, my fertility future proofing if you like. My pregnancy was unplanned, so that was really easy, but now it’s that pressure and I’m a bit apprehensive.”

Ever the oversharer, she added: “I’ve got a coil in at the moment and I’m trying to think about when is the best time to get it taken out. I know it’s painful for a lot of women but I literally didn’t feel it going in. I think my womb was still traumatised from having Stanley!”

Love Island star Amy Hart is an ambassador for femme health (Credit: Inspired Content)

Busting the fertility taboo

Amy’s team-up with femme health sits nicely with her followers.

“I’m a chronic oversharer and I think it comes from being ex cabin crew. They say it takes someone 18 months to admit they’re struggling with life and cabin crew it’s before the landing gear comes up on take-off. People have told me about their bowel movements, their sex life, everything. So now I take my chronic overshare to the world. For me it feels really natural.”

She added: “I’m really lucky, I have a great family, great friends and not everyone has that. I’ve had messages from people before saying: ‘I haven’t told anyone else yet but I’ve got to tell you, I’m pregnant!’ I love that.

“A big part of my job is things that aren’t written in my contract and that’s the wider circle of communication with my followers. I’m a brand ambassador but to my followers I’m their channel of communication. I see it as a big part of my job as an influencer.

“I’m not money motivated. I wish I was sometimes,” she quipped. “I only want to work with nice brands. And a lot of the brands only want to work with nice people. So it’s always a nice experience. And if people take the time to send a lovely message I’ll always reply and say that’s really kind, thank you so much.”

Amy is brand ambassador for femme health, the world’s first fertility and conception online department store, launched to help the 1 in 7 people trying to conceive. Led by women, for women, femme health is a light-hearted yet supportive platform for fertility and women’s health.

Read more: Inside Emily Atack’s colourful love life as she prepares for her first baby

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.