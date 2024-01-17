Doctor on ‘toxic air fryer’ theory: ‘If you have one, you need to watch this video’

TikTok users previously suggested that your air fryer could be “toxic” due to the “forever chemicals” it can leave in your body.

A new documentary airs on Wednesday night (January 17) focused on the kitchen gadget, called Air Fryers: Do You Know What You’re Missing?.

But after the “toxic” theory surrounding air fryers circulated online, a doctor on TikTok, Dr Karan Raj, responded and explained the real risks from so-called “forever chemicals”.

At the time, he also explained how to prevent any potential health issues from your air fryer.

There was a theory that your air fryer could make you sick (Credit: 123RF Images)

What was the ‘toxic air fryer’ theory on TikTok?

In the original video that Dr Raj responded to, a TikTok user wrote: “Found out air fryers are toxic because of the material used to make them. They can leave forever chemicals in your body and alter your DNA. But that was your go-to, to make your yum yum salmon and crispy broccoli.”

To sum up, people are worried the non-stick coating in the basket of an air-fryer can make you sick. The concern is chemicals such as BPAs and PFOAs can stay in your body and alter your DNA. But Dr Raj has shut this down as “scare-mongering”. He explained: “If you have an air fryer, you need to watch this video. The biggest worry from fear-mongers centres around the non-stick materials also known as ‘forever chemicals’.”

He listed examples such as “PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, BPA”. Dr Raj continued: “In less scientific terms, proprietary materials like Teflon. Well, un-fun fact, every time you sit down to eat, microplastics float from the air and land in your food. Or, are already part of your food, invisibly becoming part of your stir-fry or cacao e pepe.”

A doctor spoke out on the air fryer theory (Credit: Pexels)

‘It’s only really an issue if the material is damaged’

Studies have previously shown that non-stick coatings are generally as safe as the rest of your environment, so the good news is that we’re safe to continue enjoying our air-fried goodies.

So as long as you don’t plan to eat the lining of your air fryer, you’ll be fine

Dr Ranj went on to explain that toxic chemicals can only cause harm if the material is damaged. He added: “When it comes to air fryers the worries about toxic chemicals leeching into your food is only really an issue if the material is damaged. So as long as you don’t plan to eat the lining of your air fryer, you’ll be fine.”

Air Fryers: Do You Know What You’re Missing?

The Channel 5 documentary will be presented by Alexis Conran. It will focus on how the public have welcomed a new addition to the “kitchen gadget kindgom”. Alexis will show how different makes and models of air fryers stack up against each other.

Air Fryers: Do You Know What You’re Missing? airs tonight (January 17) from 8pm on Channel 5.

