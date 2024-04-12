7 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Peter Andre and Stephen Mulhern to Stacey Solomon and Mark Wright

It’s that time of the week again – our weekly pity party for all the celebs who’ve gone through a tough time these past seven days.

From Stacey’s sprog dropping raisins and Mark Wright getting a telling off from Michelle Keegan to Stephen Mulhern’s ‘snub’ at the hands of ITV, it’s been a busy – and bad – week for some.

Chin up guys, it’s finally the weekend!

Celebs having a worse week than us: Sheridan Smith

It’s been a rough old week for Sheridan Smith after her West End play was cancelled. Opening Night will have its, erm, closing night two months earlier than planned.

The news came amid complaints that audiences really didn’t “get it”, with some walking out halfway through the show.

Clearly wanting bums on seats (and money in the coffers) before its untimely demise, Sheridan pleaded with listeners on a radio show this week: “Please come!”

Just don’t read the reviews first if you are planning on it!

Peter Andre’s after a name for his new baby – he’s had so many he’s run out! (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre

Spare a thought for prolific reproducer Peter Andre.

He’s just welcomed a gorgeous and healthy new baby girl with beautiful wife Emily. But he’s really, really struggling to name her. “It’s driving us nuts,” moaned Pete, on the couple’s moniker conundrum.

Katie Andre has a nice ring to it Pete, no?

Uh-oh, Wrighty’s in trouble (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

No sooner had he flown Down Under to support her while she films Ten Pound Poms than Mark Wright has been spotted looking less than happy and, as one body language expert put it, displaying signs of “sadness and shame“.

Michelle, meanwhile, looked “defensive”, “frustrated” and “not in the best mood”.

We’re not sure what he’s done, but maybe it’s time you left the lady to work and flew back to your day job in the UK. Remind us what that is again, Mark?

Celebs having a worse week than us: Tess Daly

The Strictly host is in trouble with her eldest daughter Phoebe for giving away her inheritance.

No, Tess hasn’t given away the family fortune. Instead, she’s previously given all her old designer and vintage clothes away to pals, not sparing a thought for her firstborn and her wardrobe.

“How could you?!” Phoebe wailed. “She looks at me like she’s going to kill me because she wished I could have kept it all!” wailed Tess.

Sounds like high time Tess treated that poor, deprived child to a shopping spree…

Stacey’s untidy home has been called out (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon

The Renovation Rescue host came under fire this week for letting one of her girls drop raisins on the floor. Tut tut Rose, how very dare you.

Stacey’s followers were quick to share their fears for her poor dogs – Peanut and Teddy. She said she had “literally 10 million” messages informing her that raisins are toxic to dogs and they should be picked up pronto.

Have Stacey’s followers forgotten that, a) she’s a pro at parenting having had five and, b) she is famous for clearing up!

A BGT spin-off is returning without Stephen Mulhern (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Stephen Mulhern

The In For A Penny host was handed a bit of a blow by ITV this week when the Britain’s Got Talent launch date was confirmed.

It’s back on our screen next weekend and, with it comes a brand-new BGT spin-off show.

Fans of Stevie will remember that he was “gutted” when his long-running and entirely brilliant BGT spin-off Britain’s Got More Talent was axed in 2019.

So will ITV be making Stephen the host of this new show, BGT Reacts, to make it up to him? Will it heck! Rumour has it Francine Lewis will host. Google her, kids!

