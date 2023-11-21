Takeaway pizzas leaving Brits cold

Pizza lovers fed up with costly, soggy takeaway meals are embracing fakeaways to ensure their meals are piping hot and value for money.

Almost eight in 10 (77%) foodies are switching on their ovens rather than waiting for a semi-cold delivery – for a fraction of the price.

The new study of 2,000 British adults by the UK’s leading pizza brand, Chicago Town, reveals 77% are now stocking their freezers with pizzas – costing on average £3.10 compared to a £10.80 takeaway one.

Chicago Town is hopping on the fakeaway trend (Credit: Cover Images)

Takeaway pizzas on the decline as Brits turn on the oven

A huge 85% have noticed the rise in the cost of takeaway pizzas, with 82% scaling back their consumption as a cost-saving measure.

By opting for frozen versions instead they are saving an average of £26.70 a month – or a significant £320.40 a year.

But it’s not all about saving money, with many believing fakeaways offer more varieties and are much tastier. Almost four in 10 (37%) insist frozen pizzas cooked at home are just as good or even better than takeaways.

And while takeout meals might be famous for convenience, with inconsistent delivery times impacting the temperature and quality of food, 41% agree that a frozen pizza can be hot and on their plate in less time.

As a result, 78% of people are open to experimenting with alternative versions of their favourite takeaway dishes.

‘Fascinating’ fakeaway trend

Rachel Bradshaw at Chicago Town said: “It’s fascinating to witness the growing fakeaway trend – which provide those all-important big night in moments with family and friends.

“Chicago Town offers an expansive and exciting range of fully loaded flavours and fresh rising dough which allows our customers to celebrate those big night in moments without compromising on taste.”

Read more: Woman sparks outrage with list of requirements for babysitter

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.